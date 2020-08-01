 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   After nearly three month delay, Whacking Day held in the Everglades   (cnn.com) divider line
7
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Every day is whacking day where I'm from.
 
Pextor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Homer nods his approval.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i hope they eat the snakes, if they can. and you can make a nice bolo neck tie from the skull, too. summer crafts, cooking - hell, we can have belt making too with the hides. waste not want not.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i hope they eat the snakes, if they can. and you can make a nice bolo neck tie from the skull, too. summer crafts, cooking - hell, we can have belt making too with the hides. waste not want not.


Now I'm wondering if I can pass off a snakeskin tie.
Maybe a black mamba. Anything else would be to obvious.

/I used to have an actual anaconda skin. From some of my mom's travels I think
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did you bring the pre-whacked snakes?
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Burmese pythons are not naturally found in Florida."

Guess that would explain the name "Burmese"...
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mooammar Al-Cowddafi: "Burmese pythons are not naturally found in Florida."

Guess that would explain the name "Burmese"...


That's racist!
 
