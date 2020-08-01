 Skip to content
 
18
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pffft try your PS4 controller ladies. Much richer, deeper, and almost intrinsic vibration.

And killing zombies at the same time is SO rewarding.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, I've been watching RedTube long before the pandemic..

Oh, turning the phone into a vibrator?!  Yikes.. I don't have any openings that would accommodate the iPhone XR..
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goddamn it it's always the links I'm sure will go red that I overshare.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
iVibrate Calm - Phone Vibrator

I read that as iVibrate Clam, am now slightly disappointed.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it's not like the toaster is being any help
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I swear my iPhone just talked to me. It said, "Don't even think about it!"
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Oh, I've been watching RedTube long before the pandemic..

Oh, turning the phone into a vibrator?!  Yikes.. I don't have any openings that would accommodate the iPhone XR..


Sounds like you aren't trying hard enough.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn them to hell for removing the headphone jack
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I read the Weeners, I thought it was a joke. I mean, why on earth would you put a phone, a device you hold and speak into daily, in your vagina?

Is this her first day on the internet?  Did she just escape from a fundamentalist commune?

Also, gold Jerry, gold:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Vaginarr?  I'm so happy to finally have a word for pirate vagina
//I wondered why my sister's phone always smells like perfume
///maybe address the cause, rather than put perfume on the effect?  Not judging, trying to help!
 
blodyholy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When there's a will, there's a way, I guess.
 
crinz83
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
can i still get one of those pda styluses? the wife says she wants something that reminds her of me

clumsyyellowbubblyme.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The 220 volt model is a game changer. Put 220 on the money, honey!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If this is really a thing then there's going to be a lot more phones with dead vibration motors in the future.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean, why on earth would you put a phone, a device you hold and speak into daily, in your vagina? Plus, I mean, I would be worried about getting electrocuted!
However, as I read more comments, I slowly became aware that no, this was in fact a thing. And it was something being done by women and men.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I saw that a lot of them described themselves as stress and muscle relaxers, devices that could help you calm your pets, ease your back problems or be a cheap at-home spa device, among others.

Uh huh.  You show me just one instance where something like that would 'calm a cat down' and I'll be a believer.
Good luck with that.
 
TACothursday
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hoo boy... Did you come for the salacious Nintendo Innuendo? Is it a tell that I Switch things up in the bedroom, if that's where you find me joy con off?
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And I guarantee these jerks are still not cleaning it off before handing it to the poor guy at the cellphone store to try to figure out what's wrong with it.
 
