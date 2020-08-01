 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 796: "City Life".
posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2020 at 12:01 AM



Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: City Life

Description: Show us traffic, lights, buildings, anything that says "city".

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Williamsburg Bridge to Manhatten
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brisbane, AUS
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Melbourne, AUS
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pittsburgh PA 2010
from the Concentra Urgent Care parking lot on W. Carson St.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


McKees Rocks, PA - June 2013
Where Rt.51, Island Avenue and School St. come together just before the McKees Rocks Bridge.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sedona, AZ - June 2005
View from the Sedona Airport Scenic Overlook
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Atlanta during a Full Moon from the Jackson Street Bridge
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Birmingham, Alabama from the Vulcan Statue
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Chattanooga, Tennessee from Lookout Mountain


/yes, I know my ABCs
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

NYC, from the Top of the Rock
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chicago
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also Chicago
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Signs AND City stuff.

/Families Belong Together march/protest, St. Louis
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The pandemic-friendly outdoor dining is great.  The jukeboxes, OTOH...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Curbside garden

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Detroit
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Barad-Dur by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Diego at Night

(1/3)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Inland Empire from a Hiking Trail

(2/3)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standin on a Corner in Winslow, Arizona

(3/3)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Recently rediscovered in my mountain of negatives
110 film, shot approx. 1999
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Downtown Missoula, MT.  Shot at a red light May 2020
Ilford HP5+ developed in instant coffee, sodium carbonate, and vitamin C
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I-384 "traffic", Bolton CT 2003
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Downtown Leadville CO, including the Tabor Opera House.  ( that's about as city as you get in Central Colorado)
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fort Lauderdale Florida, Las Olas.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Amazing Laugh
part of a sculpture in Vancouver B. C.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I-405
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Port of Seattle cargo ship
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Vegas Strip from the west
 
