(Trust.org)   Mexico is numero tres
13
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Considering India is doing little testing and any street people that die are not tested or counted puts Mexico more lower on the actual list. India has over a billion people in close proximity and over 300 million people in extreme poverty the Modi government actively ignores.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: Considering India is doing little testing and any street people that die are not tested or counted puts Mexico more lower on the actual list. India has over a billion people in close proximity and over 300 million people in extreme poverty the Modi government actively ignores.


The true loss of life and impact in India will most likely never be known.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The list of hard-hit countries on Worldometers is getting very confusing. It's just a list of shiat-hole countries with trumped up strong men and would-be absolutist monarchs, begging your pardon.

Seriously. Almost all of the countries on my "All the Usual Suspects Lists" of wealthy, happy, safe, clean, and intelligent social democracies are hugging the bottom of the graphs nowadays although some are seeing a second wave and some are not acing the finishing moves as one would hope, but the opposite of this list: bthe BRIC countries, the fascist states of the Twentienth Century, the friendly dictators of the international military trade fairs, are all bunched to Hell at the top of the lists.

I have trouble even finding Canada nowadays on the lists because we jump from Sixth place on severe and critical cases to 54th on one measure, 39th on pure population, and sometimes pop down to under 100 for a few hours on current deaths and cases.

You never know where you will find Canada next, although we seem to have converged with a lot of European nations and the EU.

I am sad to see Mexico join the ranks of the League of Doom. I am sad to see Australia bounce from the floor to Canadians levels of misery. I am sad to say that this is going to last at least as long as the Spanish Flu, which sneaked past the War Censors in 1917 and didn't really leave until 1920.

FOUR MORE YEARS OF TRUMP IS FOUR MORE YEARS OF DOOM!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know what. I think China is lying. Not necessarily intentionally, and certainly not more than usually, but ipso facto, because it is China.

The BRIC nations should be bunched closer together. All the countries with obvious excedent mortalities are delusive, none more so than the USA, the UK, and so on, but even some of the good countries that are honestly working hard at this thing.

Some of the final figures may move two or three orders of magnitude to the left.

43,000,000 people off the federal dole? How about 43,000,000 on the list of Coronavirus cases. If it isn't the same thing, it soon will be.

Conservatives can be counted on to do the wrong thing, again and again and again forever if you let them. This is why we have a left, to replace the dead conservative rear-guard action against civilization, morality, truth and enlightenment.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am expecting the list to settle down into a more or less straight list of nations by population. The natural place of the USA is Number three or four and dropping. It's been dropping since 1947 at least, as the ruined countries of the world have rebuilt their economies, their political systems, and their societies.

IT IS NOT 1865. IT IS NOT 1947. IT IS NOT 1965 EVEN. IT IS NOT MORNING IN AMERIKA, JUST MOURNING. Grow the feck up, morans.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: eurotrader: Considering India is doing little testing and any street people that die are not tested or counted puts Mexico more lower on the actual list. India has over a billion people in close proximity and over 300 million people in extreme poverty the Modi government actively ignores.

The true loss of life and impact in India will most likely never be known.


😲😔
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mexico, the brown USA
 
fusillade762
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
WE'RE NUMBER ONE!  WE'RE NUM---  oh wait, that's a bad thing.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Aaaand coming around the next corner...

/slow motion train wreck
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The true loss of life and impact in India will most likely never be known.


There are regions in India where loss of life in general is disregarded as a nuisance. Like China, it's safe to assume the death toll is a lot higher than what state officials are reporting.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I am expecting the list to settle down into a more or less straight list of nations by population.


They don't factor population into Olympic medal score and dammit we're not going to either.

/suck it, Luxembourg!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I am expecting the list to settle down into a more or less straight list of nations by population. The natural place of the USA is Number three or four and dropping. It's been dropping since 1947 at least, as the ruined countries of the world have rebuilt their economies, their political systems, and their societies.

IT IS NOT 1865. IT IS NOT 1947. IT IS NOT 1965 EVEN. IT IS NOT MORNING IN AMERIKA, JUST MOURNING. Grow the feck up, morans.


I know you're a "bit profile" or whatever, but one thing you said there is actually very true. America has been riding the downward wave of being the only western power to survive ww2 relatively unscathed
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eurotrader: Considering India is doing little testing and any street people that die are not tested or counted puts Mexico more lower on the actual list. India has over a billion people in close proximity and over 300 million people in extreme poverty the Modi government actively ignores.


When this is all over, what happens in India will make every other nation, including the US, look good.  It's going to be bad.
 
