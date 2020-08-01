 Skip to content
 
If Florida and 2020 had a love child. (NSFW language)
32
    Florida  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clingy guy didn't get paid for services rendered.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sgygus: Clingy guy didn't get paid for services rendered.


tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Should we call the police?"
"Nah, this is way too good."
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Truckers are bad people who abuse others.
 
lostcat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think I've seen this ad. Doesn't another truck pull up alongside the first one and the guy does the splits between them?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ummm, there's a guy a fingernail away from death or at least certain mangling. Call the cops. This shouldn't be entertainment. Yes call the cops.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

BillyCorben: Meanwhile on I-95... #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/QSW7djsSPc video: Erik Morales https://t.co/JFszMVFdi3


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Ummm, there's a guy a fingernail away from death or at least certain mangling. Call the cops. This shouldn't be entertainment. Yes call the cops.


This.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: SoupGuru: Ummm, there's a guy a fingernail away from death or at least certain mangling. Call the cops. This shouldn't be entertainment. Yes call the cops.

This.


But once the cops are called...
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

BillyCorben: Meanwhile on I-95... #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/QSW7djsSPc video: Erik Morales https://t.co/JFszMVFdi3


"Should I call the police?"

"Hell no, this is way too good!"
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The TJ Hooker reboot looks promising.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Ummm, there's a guy a fingernail away from death or at least certain mangling. Call the cops. This shouldn't be entertainment. Yes call the cops.


At least call the "How's my driving?" number.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least social distancing was being practiced so I won't get in the cling-on's face over not having a mask.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: SoupGuru: Ummm, there's a guy a fingernail away from death or at least certain mangling. Call the cops. This shouldn't be entertainment. Yes call the cops.

At least call the "How's my driving?" number.


It looks like from the linked video there are three people in the car. I don't care what the driver says, call 911. What the everlovingfark is wrong with people?
It's not just the dude hanging onto the hood, it's the goddamn truck driver! He is weaving all over the road and that's freight of you-don't-know-what stacked you-don't-know-how. And they're driving right along side the guy?!If that driver swerves just so and then those trailers let loose ..... Potentially you're taking about someone innocent being truly injured, perhaps killed.
Truck driver already fired so there is that.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Ummm, there's a guy a fingernail away from death or at least certain mangling. Call the cops. This shouldn't be entertainment. Yes call the cops.


Someone's in mortal danger alright but I'm pretty sure it's the trucker.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: The TJ Hooker reboot looks promising.


You sound old
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't think that's legal. CDL license require you to operate the rig safely. And that doesn't seem safe. The swinging back and forth part.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Link to a bit of a story here: https://www.wptv.com/news/regio​n-s-pal​m-beach-county/boynton-beach/fhp-man-j​umped-onto-hood-of-semi-truck-beat-on-​windshield-for-miles
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guy that filmed it is a total d-bag. First claimed no one called the police until after he filmed it, and then changed his story when someone brought up that he might get charged for aiding and abetting.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Link to a bit of a story here: https://www.wptv.com/news/region​-s-palm-beach-county/boynton-beach/fhp​-man-jumped-onto-hood-of-semi-truck-be​at-on-windshield-for-miles


Holy shiatsu. That was random?
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fluffy_pope: The TJ Hooker reboot looks promising.

You sound old


You sound adolescent.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can empathize.
When you check the damn Amazon tracking and you see that the parcel is in town but not out for delivery you just want to track down the truck and get your shiat.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He jumped on the hood with super powers
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: The TJ Hooker reboot looks promising.


Little blue riding hood. Sorry, couldn't find a YouTube link.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: waxbeans: fluffy_pope: The TJ Hooker reboot looks promising.

You sound old

You sound adolescent.


🤔😂 but I know who TJ hooker is.
I like the blond.
I miss Hunter and Dee Dee mcall.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You think you've had a bad day?  Well sure, but you haven't had a "bad day hanging onto a freeway truck's hood" bad day.  Now that's impressive.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Call the police! Call the police!"

"Should I call the police?"

"Hell no, this is way too good!"


Burn in Hell, assholes who said that and kept laughing.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Link to a bit of a story here: https://www.wptv.com/news/region​-s-palm-beach-county/boynton-beach/fhp​-man-jumped-onto-hood-of-semi-truck-be​at-on-windshield-for-miles


"unidentified White man." figures.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: SoupGuru: Ummm, there's a guy a fingernail away from death or at least certain mangling. Call the cops. This shouldn't be entertainment. Yes call the cops.

Someone's in mortal danger alright but I'm pretty sure it's the trucker.


Most likely.  The guy on the hood is probably on bath salts and will hurt the driver if the truck stops.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: SoupGuru: Ummm, there's a guy a fingernail away from death or at least certain mangling. Call the cops. This shouldn't be entertainment. Yes call the cops.

Someone's in mortal danger alright but I'm pretty sure it's the trucker.


No. You couldn't be more wrong. The trucker is literally the safest person in all of this. Most in danger? The door on his hood that the trucker is actively attempting to murder.
 
Iczer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, uh, that's at bare minimum the driver has reckless endangerment on his record, right? Repeatedly slamming on the brakes and trying to dislodge the dumbass from his hood on the freaking interstate isn't exactly great for one's health if thrown...
 
