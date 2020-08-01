 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Face off   (nbcnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Sad, Organ transplant, Face transplant, Connie Culp, Maria Siemionow, Cleveland, Surgery, Cleveland Clinic, first face-transplant recipient  
•       •       •

2319 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Culp arrived at the Cleveland Clinic in 2004 after her then-husband shot her in the facebefore turning the gun on himself. He survived and was sent to prison for seven years

Well, he has difficulties finishing jobs, doesn't he?

/7 years? Really?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Like a catcher's mitt with eyes.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closed casket?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A face made for radio.
 
phedex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opie & Anthony: Patrice goes off on the face transplant woman
Youtube vFc00o8lUGQ
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she's handsome. uggg
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad, can't even joke about this poor woman's road.  But carry on, this is Fark after all.

/wept
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get why you people have to drag Hillary into everything.
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No snark here tonight - just awe at her strength and poise to have survived all of this pain and tragedy. RIP
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who did her transplant? Chuck Testa probably could have done a better job.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: she's handsome. uggg


You're a farking jackass.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it work out of them?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Musikslayer: some_beer_drinker: she's handsome. uggg

You're a farking jackass.


don't care, laughed.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Musikslayer: some_beer_drinker: she's handsome. uggg

You're a farking jackass.

don't care, laughed.


I don't understand why you think it's funny.

Would you want us to laugh at your pain and misery if your face was blown off?

I'm an ass sometimes but you are over the top.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: some_beer_drinker: Musikslayer: some_beer_drinker: she's handsome. uggg

You're a farking jackass.

don't care, laughed.

I don't understand why you think it's funny.

Would you want us to laugh at your pain and misery if your face was blown off?

I'm an ass sometimes but you are over the top.


Are you too drunk, or not enough?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Joaquin Phoenix Screams
Youtube 1xvU27BOFU0
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

40 degree day: powhound: some_beer_drinker: Musikslayer: some_beer_drinker: she's handsome. uggg

You're a farking jackass.

don't care, laughed.

I don't understand why you think it's funny.

Would you want us to laugh at your pain and misery if your face was blown off?

I'm an ass sometimes but you are over the top.

Are you too drunk, or not enough?


Just like the deceased, he's shiatfaced.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What I learned from this story is I can destroy someone's face with a shotgun and get only 7 years in prison. Good to know.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So the man failed to kill her and himself...  Asshole.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: 40 degree day: powhound: some_beer_drinker: Musikslayer: some_beer_drinker: she's handsome. uggg

You're a farking jackass.

don't care, laughed.

I don't understand why you think it's funny.

Would you want us to laugh at your pain and misery if your face was blown off?

I'm an ass sometimes but you are over the top.

Are you too drunk, or not enough?

Just like the deceased, he's shiatfaced.


I imagine your number in hell is somewhere after that scene in Beetlejuice.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: What I learned from this story is I can destroy someone's face with a shotgun and get only 7 years in prison. Good to know.


Considering the guy also tried to shoot himself, I'm guessing he looks something like this

artworks.thetvdb.comView Full Size


So that at least adds to the punishment
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

phedex: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vFc00o8l​UGQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


JFC, that's pathetic.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Sad, can't even joke about this poor woman's road.  But carry on, this is Fark after all.

/wept


I'm not going to joke about it, and like to think of myself as one of saltiest bastards here.

Rest in peace, lady.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phedex: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vFc00o8l​UGQ]


I imagine they'd have a field day with the two kids in Reno/Sparks that tried to off themselves with a shotgun after they got completely wasted and were listening to Judas Priest (the whole 'subliminal messages' trial).  One died at the scene, the second guy hung on, with half a face, for a few years.  That's comedy gold.  Who the f*ck listens to these assholes?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought Dirk Benedict had died. Then I read the story and it's much sadder.
 
powhound
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

40 degree day: powhound: some_beer_drinker: Musikslayer: some_beer_drinker: she's handsome. uggg

You're a farking jackass.

don't care, laughed.

I don't understand why you think it's funny.

Would you want us to laugh at your pain and misery if your face was blown off?

I'm an ass sometimes but you are over the top.

Are you too drunk, or not enough?


Not enough why you asking?
 
DVD
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't get the mental or empathic disconnected required to make fun of a lady who's husband destroyed her life with an act of violence like that.  She kept going after the horror.  She was attacked in 2004, didn't get the transplant till 2008, had to heal from that, at the same time, probably having one surreal, esteem warping experience of getting used to the image in the mirror.  I don't get the whole 'make fun of a person that survived horrific domestic violence' stance here.  That's beyond 'this is Fark' and goes into 'we make Trump look a saint' levels.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DVD: [Fark user image 365x503]

[Fark user image 128x170]

I don't get the mental or empathic disconnected required to make fun of a lady who's husband destroyed her life with an act of violence like that.  She kept going after the horror.  She was attacked in 2004, didn't get the transplant till 2008, had to heal from that, at the same time, probably having one surreal, esteem warping experience of getting used to the image in the mirror.  I don't get the whole 'make fun of a person that survived horrific domestic violence' stance here.  That's beyond 'this is Fark' and goes into 'we make Trump look a saint' levels.


This is why I choose to make fun of her failure of an ex husband.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ya'll know how I roll: beauty; beauty & love.

This here is a person who's suffered far more than you or I ever will (hopefully):

A year before her ex-husband, Thomas, was released from prison in 2011, Culp told journalist Diane Sawyer that while she would always love him because they have two children together, "I cannot be with him anymore."

Culp's remarks came months after she told Oprah Winfrey that her daughter, Alicia, helped her realize she could never take Thomas back when she asked, "What kind of example would you set for me if you went back to the man that shot you?"

Folks, this is the very definition of Stockholm syndrome, or having been gaslight, or just having been so abused... I don't even have the words for it. I'm not even qualified to...

Ya'll, if you're needing help:

https://www.thehotline.org/

If you're in my area:

https://peaceathomeshelter.org/

If you feel like you're in danger: Get. The F*ck. Out.

If you're not and you just need to talk, EIP. There's no need for anyone to suffer, and we sure-as-sh*t shouldn't suffer alone -- you are not alone!
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.