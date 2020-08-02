 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Tainted alcohol is not the latest song from Soft Cell but it did kill at least 86 in India, police say   (msn.com) divider line
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is the future libertarians want.
 
angryjd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ghastly: This is the future libertarians want.


Someone decided to do something that involved killing people at five bucks a pop and your reaction is to take a shot at libertarianism? Would you intentionally kill people for five bucks each if the government didn't stop you?

BTW, there was no libertarianism here. The regulations created a black market where the "enforcers" were very clearly paid off while people died. No amount of regulation would have stopped this.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
google cocktail
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember, this is India, and they've got all kinds of brilliant minds at work. They could just re-brand it as Mexican hand sanitizer.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I first read that as Indiana as was like Holy shiat! Then realized this occurred in India and cared subconsciously somewhat less.

I feel like such a shiatty person right now.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is actually pretty typical in India and not even the largest issue of tainted bootleg alcohol this year... the legal alcohol industry is regulated for several reasons, turns out one of the reasons is insuring the consumer isn't drinking methanol
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One turban.
One scotch.
And one beer.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Honest question. Are the people who buy CBD products for their pets the same ones who feed them vegan diets? Seems like facebook science to me.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

angryjd: Ghastly: This is the future libertarians want.

Someone decided to do something that involved killing people at five bucks a pop and your reaction is to take a shot at libertarianism? Would you intentionally kill people for five bucks each if the government didn't stop you?

BTW, there was no libertarianism here. The regulations created a black market where the "enforcers" were very clearly paid off while people died. No amount of regulation would have stopped this.


Unless, like, people believed in their government and the public servants had a sense of civic duty.... There are two types of libertarians, anarchists and people who have just given up on the world... India is full of the latter and has been for thousands of years.
 
