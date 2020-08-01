 Skip to content
(NBC News)   So that's the reason my dog isn't getting high
8
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
CBD doesn't get anyone high. THC on the other hand WooHoo
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F*cking bunch of dogoil salesmen I tell ya!
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: F*cking bunch of dogoil salesmen I tell ya!


myrescuedogrescuedme.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Have you ever fed your dog a CBD treat...

...on weed?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why would a dog need CBD?

I wish I was as happy, laid back, prepared for anything, relaxed, alert, accepting, protective, generous, not picky, and just about every other positive trait out there.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Why would a dog need CBD?

I wish I was as happy, laid back, prepared for anything, relaxed, alert, accepting, protective, generous, not picky, and just about every other positive trait out there.


As my dogs.

/they wanted attention and distracted me
 
fargin a
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They need to legalize and regulate weed. God knows what we're smoking/eating. Even Juul killing kids, let alone shiat you buy from a drug dealer.
 
merclateralus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
T
 
