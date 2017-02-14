 Skip to content
(Twitter)   A network aimed at curmudgeons, antisocial we are   (twitter.com) divider line
93
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Quick, everyone hide!
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bazbt3: Quick, everyone hide!


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh geez. What the what
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And she will have half of us on her ignore list by Tuesday.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: bazbt3: Quick, everyone hide!

[media1.giphy.com image 500x289]


Heh, good plan! My comfy chair doesn't recline but I'm about as far back in it as I can get, had to toss the dog off before she suffocated me.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been to Fark a couple of times and they're pretty much the worst of the lot.

There was a particular and notable instance where I pointed out that there are very bad people on both sides.  I was trying to compromise in our polarized political climate.  But suddenly and without warning, the posters begin screaming at me, telling me how I am a bad person, simply for pointing out that the Axis powers had legitimate grievances of their own.

I explained that the Weimar Republic was stabbed in the back, but before I could point out the group of individuals responsible for this metaphorical atrocity, I received a message from one of the moderators to "please stop trolling, Mike, I'll buy you another box of Ding Dongs if you do, sweetykins", and it was in this moment that I realized my mom was such a sweet person and she was really looking out for me.

I stopped posting for about six hours and then started right back, knew my mother would cave like a house of cards, I must have eaten like three boxes of Zingers and HoHos on that day, goddamn, literally feeding the troll, if you catch my drift, lol.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who?
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Who?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Imagine typical British excessive understatement and you're not even close.

/sorry, you did ask
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mike_LowELL: I've been to Fark a couple of times and they're pretty much the worst of the lot.

There was a particular and notable instance where I pointed out that there are very bad people on both sides.  I was trying to compromise in our polarized political climate.  But suddenly and without warning, the posters begin screaming at me, telling me how I am a bad person, simply for pointing out that the Axis powers had legitimate grievances of their own.

I explained that the Weimar Republic was stabbed in the back, but before I could point out the group of individuals responsible for this metaphorical atrocity, I received a message from one of the moderators to "please stop trolling, Mike, I'll buy you another box of Ding Dongs if you do, sweetykins", and it was in this moment that I realized my mom was such a sweet person and she was really looking out for me.

I stopped posting for about six hours and then started right back, knew my mother would cave like a house of cards, I must have eaten like three boxes of Zingers and HoHos on that day, goddamn, literally feeding the troll, if you catch my drift, lol.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bazbt3: arrogantbastich: Who?

[Fark user image image 425x152]
Imagine typical British excessive understatement and you're not even close.

/sorry, you did ask


You probably could have done less and still imparted the same amount of information.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: bazbt3: arrogantbastich: Who?

[Fark user image image 425x152]
Imagine typical British excessive understatement and you're not even close.

/sorry, you did ask

You probably could have done less and still imparted the same amount of information.


Yup, every single time I post. :)
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait- did the comment mentioning me get nuked? I could have sworn I got paged to this thread.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GWSuperfan: Wait- did the comment mentioning me get nuked? I could have sworn I got paged to this thread.


This thread would not *exist* without you, isn't that enough‽ :)
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing wrong with a unhinged witch.  Dated one, actually.

/not this one
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ChubbyTiger: Nothing wrong with a unhinged witch.  Dated one, actually.

/not this one


You dated Stevie Nicks?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sooo, what did she see to make her think that she must join Fark?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bazbt3: arrogantbastich: Who?

[Fark user image image 425x152]
Imagine typical British excessive understatement and you're not even close.

/sorry, you did ask


Counterpoint:

mensch
/men(t)SH/
noun
INFORMAL•NORTH AMERICAN
a person of integrity and honor.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shiat, I have to put pants on when company comes over, don't I?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh boy better bust out my collection
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, someone has to be the antisocial assholes around here.  Don't hate us cause we're always correct.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, does anyone still think she's relevant and not nuclear waste?

https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/patrib​o​tics-blog/

C R A Y
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who?
 
lostcat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bazbt3: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: ... had to toss the dog off before she suffocated me.


That sounds like an unhealthy relationship.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next thing, she'll get her own Tag and we'll be Photoshopping her in a fugly sweater.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Holy shiat, does anyone still think she's relevant and not nuclear waste?

https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/patribo​tics-blog/

C R A Y


She isn't just bat crap crazy.  She is a sleazy dishonest grifter pitching wild conspiracy theories.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


There there is this which is so bat crap crazy I'm going to make you read it and suffer like I did.
https://patribotics.blog/2017/02/14/t​h​e-carolina-conspiracy-putin-catfished-​weiner-louise-mensch/
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. You've rebooted gorgor.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: gameshowhost: Holy shiat, does anyone still think she's relevant and not nuclear waste?

https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/patribo​tics-blog/

C R A Y

She isn't just bat crap crazy.  She is a sleazy dishonest grifter pitching wild conspiracy theories.

[Fark user image 425x727]
[Fark user image 425x694]

There there is this which is so bat crap crazy I'm going to make you read it and suffer like I did.
https://patribotics.blog/2017/02/14/th​e-carolina-conspiracy-putin-catfished-​weiner-louise-mensch/


Yep. It's a crying shame that #TheResistance was so in a huff about avenging HRC that they boosted Mensch for way, way too long.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: gameshowhost: Holy shiat, does anyone still think she's relevant and not nuclear waste?

https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/patribo​tics-blog/

C R A Y

She isn't just bat crap crazy.  She is a sleazy dishonest grifter pitching wild conspiracy theories.

[Fark user image 425x727]
[Fark user image 425x694]

There there is this which is so bat crap crazy I'm going to make you read it and suffer like I did.
https://patribotics.blog/2017/02/14/th​e-carolina-conspiracy-putin-catfished-​weiner-louise-mensch/


So, y'all are saying she'll fit right in around here?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GWSuperfan: blastoh: gameshowhost: Holy shiat, does anyone still think she's relevant and not nuclear waste?

https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/patribo​tics-blog/

C R A Y

She isn't just bat crap crazy.  She is a sleazy dishonest grifter pitching wild conspiracy theories.

[Fark user image 425x727]
[Fark user image 425x694]

There there is this which is so bat crap crazy I'm going to make you read it and suffer like I did.
https://patribotics.blog/2017/02/14/th​e-carolina-conspiracy-putin-catfished-​weiner-louise-mensch/

So, y'all are saying she'll fit right in around here?


Yes and u d h q will be her first BFF.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: GWSuperfan: blastoh: gameshowhost: Holy shiat, does anyone still think she's relevant and not nuclear waste?

https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/patribo​tics-blog/

C R A Y

She isn't just bat crap crazy.  She is a sleazy dishonest grifter pitching wild conspiracy theories.

[Fark user image 425x727]
[Fark user image 425x694]

There there is this which is so bat crap crazy I'm going to make you read it and suffer like I did.
https://patribotics.blog/2017/02/14/th​e-carolina-conspiracy-putin-catfished-​weiner-louise-mensch/

So, y'all are saying she'll fit right in around here?

Yes and u d h q will be her first BFF.


Cannot smart this enough
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hear she's a real mensch, but who is she?
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Great. You've rebooted gorgor.


shhhhhhhh!
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

LouiseMensch: @fark @gwsuperfan OK now I must join @Fark


Wow, some backstory would be nice. What's the lead-up to this? I mean, not everyone here follows this kind of shiat that closely...
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So the finger protocol is coming back?

/ what you doing this weekend?
// not sure, finger me friday to see if i have plans
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Curmudgeon is a great word.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bazbt3: arrogantbastich: Who?

[Fark user image image 425x152]
Imagine typical British excessive understatement and you're not even close.

/sorry, you did ask


That doesn't really answer anything, actually.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Next thing, she'll get her own Tag and we'll be Photoshopping her in a fugly sweater.


Fail tag already exists.  But we can work on the Shoop.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Naido: Sooo, what did she see to make her think that she must join Fark?


My Johnson, probably.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll repost my latest set.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
she's awful.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't know who she is.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: Wait- did the comment mentioning me get nuked? I could have sworn I got paged to this thread.


NVM. I just figured it out. It was that stupid Original guy that mentioned me. >:-[
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
is this because Fark is still advertising a shiatty OANN link for free that you can still click but can't post about anymore because they froze it after having to delete too many comments from people criticizing it?

Seems like the sort of stupid shiat this idiot would be into.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skozlaw: is this because Fark is still advertising a shiatty OANN link for free that you can still click but can't post about anymore because they froze it after having to delete too many comments from people criticizing it?

Seems like the sort of stupid shiat this idiot would be into.


Indeed
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whoa, whoa, wait!  You got the headline switched with this one:

"So. Whaddya in for?"
 
rummonkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
