 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 New Orleans)   In 1968 "Don't Raise the Bridge, Lower the River" was a screwball comedy starring Jerry Lewis. In 2020 it's an engineering plan   (fox8live.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Mississippi River, New Orleans, United States, people of Louisiana, global economy, signing today, Louisiana, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers  
•       •       •

775 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 7:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thought this was going to be another warning about the impending Three Gorges Dam collapse
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are doing it here where the St. Johns is going from 40' to 47' so as to allow larger cargo ships into the port. Hopefully it will also allow them to finally base another carrier here although dredging Mayport might be a separate deal.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

isamudyson: They are doing it here where the St. Johns is going from 40' to 47' so as to allow larger cargo ships into the port. Hopefully it will also allow them to finally base another carrier here although dredging Mayport might be a separate deal.


Same thing in the Houston Ship Channel.

Newsflash, subby: freighters are larger than before.  The whole "economy of scale" thing.
 
12349876
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

scanman61: isamudyson: They are doing it here where the St. Johns is going from 40' to 47' so as to allow larger cargo ships into the port. Hopefully it will also allow them to finally base another carrier here although dredging Mayport might be a separate deal.

Same thing in the Houston Ship Channel.

Newsflash, subby: freighters are larger than before.  The whole "economy of scale" thing.


Any dredging has to be done over and over.  Mother Nature and her sediment will fill it up quick.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm here to testify it sucked in 68, too
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rising sea levels should accelerate completion of the project by a few years.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

isamudyson: They are doing it here where the St. Johns is going from 40' to 47' so as to allow larger cargo ships into the port. Hopefully it will also allow them to finally base another carrier here although dredging Mayport might be a separate deal.


Has the channel silted up?  Very tide dependent but I pulled into Mayport on a CVN in 2010
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe they can time it for when the plecos are bedding and scrape the sides a little extra so they can wipe out a generation or so of 'em.  Of course, they'll just come back from the Silver River but any little bit helps
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder where all the mud goes and if it is good for anything or just filled with pollution and what not.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can just imagine the ecological damage this will cause.
 
puffy999
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This isn't even what I was expecting (I was going to reference Niagara Falls).
 
puffy999
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: I wonder where all the mud goes and if it is good for anything or just filled with pollution and what not.


I mean, if it's clean enough there's no reason not to send it downstream to dump in some of the delta areas which are washing away.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

puffy999: This isn't even what I was expecting (I was going to reference Niagara Falls).


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby, I DNRTFA, but your headline has now gotten the LEGO LOTR techno song stuck in my head.  You know, the one.

Break the dam . . .
Release the river!

And war, and war, and warandwarandwar,

Fight for the Rohirrim! We ride for Gondor

and so on . .  .
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
10 hours of Lego LOTR Disco Phial Song
Youtube lpeRhidAnh0
ah here is 10 h of it.
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: Subby, I DNRTFA, but your headline has now gotten the LEGO LOTR techno song stuck in my head.  You know, the one.

Break the dam . . .
Release the river!

And war, and war, and warandwarandwar,

Fight for the Rohirrim! We ride for Gondor

and so on . .  .


Man, I misremembered some of that. LOL.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.