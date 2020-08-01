 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   There is something on the wing. I'm so very scared
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let the fun begin
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Challenge Accsssssssssepted

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the video cuts off before the pigeon flies off the wing.  That's just great.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: And the video cuts off before the pigeon flies off the wing.  That's just great.


I suspect it ended quite poorly for the little guy.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
writerscafe.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I bet that pigeon does that all the time.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why do I get the impression that the Mail would put an Ad Blocker on a list of the mandatory evacuation routes for the incoming nuclear missiles?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: foo monkey: And the video cuts off before the pigeon flies off the wing.  That's just great.

I suspect it ended quite poorly for the little guy.


Would have been blown off the wing, right?

The nearly instantaneous explosion into a spray cone of feathers and bird meat would have happened out of frame.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: edmo: foo monkey: And the video cuts off before the pigeon flies off the wing.  That's just great.

I suspect it ended quite poorly for the little guy.

Would have been blown off the wing, right?

The nearly instantaneous explosion into a spray cone of feathers and bird meat would have happened out of frame.


The turbulence would kill it after it blew off towards the back. Probably couldn't get it's bearings straight.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: edmo: foo monkey: And the video cuts off before the pigeon flies off the wing.  That's just great.

I suspect it ended quite poorly for the little guy.

Would have been blown off the wing, right?

The nearly instantaneous explosion into a spray cone of feathers and bird meat would have happened out of frame.


Or, pigeon ducks under wing, does a few whirlybirds and heads back to next plane to do it again.  That didn't look like it's first time being on a wing.
 
