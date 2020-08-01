 Skip to content
(AP News)   Put on your masks, ya deutschebags   (apnews.com)
20
posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 6:25 PM



bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess every nation has their portion of idiots.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nope.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Guess every nation has their portion of idiots.


Pfft.  Everyone knows that protesting confers immunity.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
With few masks in sight, a dense crowd marched through downtown Berlin from the Brandenburg Gate.
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How did all those Americans get to Germany?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The initiative "Querdenken 711"...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's okay, the virus can tell when you're protesting and will avoid infecting you.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: bobtheme: Guess every nation has their portion of idiots.

Pfft.  Everyone knows that protesting confers immunity.


Protesting does, when protesters wear masks to protect themselves from tear gas that always just happens to show up whenever Black people attend protests.  There's a reason why conservative protests spread COVID-19, but liberal protests do not.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Time to push back or we will be trampled. Racists didn't enable the gross profits we see from dehumanized populations.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Strange. It's not like Germans to get caught up in mass idiocy that results in the loss of huge numbers of innocent lives.
 
fargin a
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wonktnod: It's okay, the virus can tell when you're protesting and will avoid infecting you.


Yep, just like when you're raped the body knows to shut itself down if it would result in an unwanted pregnancy.

These are just American sympathizers. They see us having all the fun and want a piece if the action.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Eh...  It's too late.
I shot my mouth about this in my blog today.

Trump missed the opportunity to get this under control.  This will not end until he is out of power.  It won't even start getting better.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: bobtheme: Guess every nation has their portion of idiots.

Pfft.  Everyone knows that protesting confers immunity.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't forget to descent.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The IRA cockroaches have been out in force this last week. You can bet they aren't focusing all of their chaotic stupidity on north America alone.
 
Campanula
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Protesters who came from across the country held up homemade signs with slogans like "Corona, false alarm," "We are being forced to wear a muzzle," "Natural defense instead of vaccination" and "We are the second wave."

They're more right than they know.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Minor threadjack:

I went to Kroger just now (SW Ohio). Despite Kroger having an official policy requiring customers and employees to wear masks, I'd estimate at least 10-12% of the shoppers were mask-less.

I found the store manager and in a non-Karen way asked what the workers are supposed to do about customers without masks.

She said they're not allowed to enforce the policy. Corporate (her word) doesn't want employees confronting customers because it might generate bad publicity on social media, or lawsuits. She added it's pretty much the same hands-off, non-confrontational approach they have for shoplifters.

But at least we can count on the personal and civic responsibility of the average American to safeguard public health.

/We're boned
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only Rhona i want to catch
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sirrerun: The initiative "Querdenken 711"...

[Fark user image 850x535]


I remember that game. He gave the turkey leg to the Chicago Bears defensive line, and since they were (at the time) a 4-3, they needed four turkey legs.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Minor threadjack:

I went to Kroger just now (SW Ohio). Despite Kroger having an official policy requiring customers and employees to wear masks, I'd estimate at least 10-12% of the shoppers were mask-less.

I found the store manager and in a non-Karen way asked what the workers are supposed to do about customers without masks.

She said they're not allowed to enforce the policy. Corporate (her word) doesn't want employees confronting customers because it might generate bad publicity on social media, or lawsuits. She added it's pretty much the same hands-off, non-confrontational approach they have for shoplifters.

But at least we can count on the personal and civic responsibility of the average American to safeguard public health.

/We're boned


The Walmarts and other businesses in southeast New Mexico are the same, even though there are stores that sell masks and stores that give free masks to their customers.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Guess every nation has their portion of idiots.


No.
Everywhere except the Continental US is aware, informed, and fully woke.

Everywhere else has either gone through their full 100% lockdown already and is now open, or went for general herd immunity with no lockdown and is remained open.

The oosa is the only place on the planet where people are still infected and dying.
There are zero deaths, or Covidiots, anywhere else.
 
