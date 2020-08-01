 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   "So. Whaddya in for?"   (wjactv.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Man, Crime, English-language films  
•       •       •

1517 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 5:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy I went to college with, we'll call him Bob, came to school a bit late, because he had done a few years of prison. Big boy prison, for an attempted robbery, when he was younger. He got time off for good behavior, and had shown signs that he had rehabilitated, and Maine kind of needed the bed space for a surge of drug arrests across the state, and not for weed. Bob had very little filter, he was trying very hard, but he still had some prison related habits, and our dorm was trying hard to see that he stayed in school.

Bob got arrested one night. Six milk crates. At the time, that was a minimum of 30 days per milk crate, or a $250 fine, each. Having done actual time, he chose county lock up, because he didn't have money to pay the fine. The judge realized the small flaw in the law as written, but had to give him the time.

We brought Bob notes for his classes, made sure he had all his books, and made sure his professors understood that he wasn't simply skipping. After a week of feeding Bob--county was fairly small, and literally every meal was bought in town--they realized that they weren't really going to get to him, so they declared time served and get the hell out of here, and don't be seen carrying off milk crates again.

Bob's brothers busted his chops a lot for that.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and creating a nuisance!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But can he do the can-can?
Dream Bears - Male Can-Can dancers - Britains Got Talent 2009 Ep 5
Youtube oCgAnBBisQs
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby why are you posting a story from a site that's reposting a story?  I keep thinking this is gonna be my home town and it's not.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Litterin'.  And creatin' a nuisance.

Why ya ask, subby?  It ain't Thanksgivin' yet.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Non Sequitur Man: [Fark user image 425x425]


Tiny, documented on 27 8x10 color glossy photos with a paragrah on the backa each one, fist

/Fist bump
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎼 Stick out your can, here comes the garbage man🎵🎵
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cantankerous can con canceled
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TrashcanMan: Subby why are you posting a story from a site that's reposting a story?  I keep thinking this is gonna be my home town and it's not.


Could be worse. Could be Riddlesburg
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know it said no parking from 9:00pm to 4:00am, but I'm a rebel baby"
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I ate an After Eight mint at 7:30
 
litespeed74
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


beat me to it!
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
hubiestubert: Six milk crates. At the time, that was a minimum of 30 days per milk crate, or a $250 fine, each.


Milk crates?  Empty milk crates?

Or full milk crates? Milk crates full of... milk?

I'm so confused.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Grand Theft Sodacan?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: hubiestubert: Six milk crates. At the time, that was a minimum of 30 days per milk crate, or a $250 fine, each.


Milk crates?  Empty milk crates?

Or full milk crates? Milk crates full of... milk?

I'm so confused.


Milk crates in college are...well, they've been a staple of student chic for a long while now.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd be on the hook for like four or five years.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: theknuckler_33: hubiestubert: Six milk crates. At the time, that was a minimum of 30 days per milk crate, or a $250 fine, each.


Milk crates?  Empty milk crates?

Or full milk crates? Milk crates full of... milk?

I'm so confused.

Milk crates in college are...well, they've been a staple of student chic for a long while now.

[Fark user image 425x601]

I'd be on the hook for like four or five years.


Yea, I'm well aware of that, I just wanted to make sure I understood the context because 30-days jail time for a plastic milk crate seems... harsh, to put it mildly.  I mean, if they caught you, presumably you still have the crates and can be compelled to return them and add a few hours of community service per crate seems far more reasonable considering the 'seriousness' of the offense.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.