Tiny giraffe free with every purchase
20
posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 5:41 PM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's just going to brick anyway
 
Tedlick [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least this is aftermarket stupid- those designer Apple Watches are official products. How many of these $17k series 1 models are gathering dust in a drawer, and can we guillotine their owners now?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<thought of the day>
Instead of obscene, gratuitous gold-plated or solid gold items,
Why not just buy the regular thing and keep an open briefcase full of money nearby?
</thought of the day>
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opulence
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like something Trump would buy. If he could afford it
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it looks pretty good
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Tacky" is a word used exclusively by jealous poors.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Excellent headline subby.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It reminds me of someone else's decorative style. Someone else who is a fan of eastern European showy-ness.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
fusible.comView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Will it run the fart sound effect app?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: Opulence


I has it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gold is really dense. Bet it screws up reception.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: It reminds me of someone else's decorative style. Someone else who is a fan of eastern European showy-ness.

[Fark user image image 850x574]


The Cheesecake Factory?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Gold is really dense. Bet it screws up reception.


Possibly, I don't know for certain, but this is just an ostentatious display of wealth meant to intimidate poors as to the owner's "importance".
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know someone that used to work for BlackBerry and once in awhile they'd have to deal with some rich guy, usually a Saudi, with a solid gold phone that wanted repairs done to it.

No one wanted to go near the things because if a diamond or hunk of gold fell off it and was lost while under your care you'd be in some massive shiat.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's it. Harrods' customised iphone 5 laughs at their poor attempt at irrational extravagance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: "Tacky" is a word used exclusively by jealous poors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm going to say it - if I won Powerball, I'd totally buy that.  No fancy cars, no mansion, no yacht - just the one completely over-the-top accessory.  At least phones have pretty much reached the 'good enough' point, so it ought to last for a while.

Honestly, if there's a problem here, it's that they're only charging $23-25K.  Stick another zero on there and make it a limited edition of 100 units, just to be SURE that it's truly exclusive.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Gold is really dense. Bet it screws up reception.


Almost as dense as the people who would buy this ..
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

