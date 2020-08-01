 Skip to content
(The Root) Supreme Court rules school can ban dreadlocks. Fark: Jamaica, and we're not talking Queens
    Awkward, Jamaica, Rastafari movement, Bob Marley, Supreme Court of the United States, child's father Dale Virgo, anti-Blackness, Supreme Court, Black people  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The dreadlocks folks have been jobless in Jamaica since 1970. That's pretty old news to all Jamaicans.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How ironic would it be if Jamaica's 'former' colonial masters end up being the ones to make the nation celebrate markers of Blackness in their own people?

Welcome to 2020.  I suspect that to most people in a majority-black country, it's just a hairstyle.  Which hairstyle do we see as synonymous with 'Whiteness'?  Kind of a silly notion, right?

We really are more respectful of other cultures than most countries, though we don't believe that and tend to focus on negative things, on our shortcomings. The world is full of countries that (a) wouldn't hesitate to ban headscarves, for instance and (b) think we're nuts to worry about these things as much as we do.

Doesn't mean that we *are* nuts to do it, just means that other countries' cultures really are very different from ours.  And the vast majority of other countries have significantly less regard for non-mainstream cultures than we do
 
lostcat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I knew there was a reason I don't live in Jamaica.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We more than make up for it with all sorts of other types of discrimination that are way worse.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have 5 minutes to explain to me why you have dreads, and no talking about weed. Please remember I am aware the tenant of Zionism is to return to the Palestiniun homeland which is on the other side of the planet.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Who died and made you Zarathushtra?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

images.ladbible.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Who all have tree jobs, mon
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

"gets me laid"

Now we can use that remaining 4 minutes 57 seconds to explain why you have the same hairstyle as Goebbels.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even in a country 80% black they still find a way to blame white people. Okay I admit it  this one was my fault. I made a few phone calls and got the kid banned from school because of her hair. I was bored and the WiFi was down I didn't mean for it to go this far.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah, yes--the Dread Stop Decision.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OK boomers. You're wrong. Fark off.

Old, on the verge of death folks shouldnt be ruling about hairstyles in school.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

He should use at least some of that time to learn the difference between "tenant" and "tenet."
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mullet, skinhead
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

What does anyone have to explain a single thing to you?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this is all about race, although I've met white people with dreads, too. I don't know who's in the Jamaican government of on the Supreme Court. If it's all white people, how can that be?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sure, Jan Jah.
 
Witchyman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I'm bald.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can we ban white dudes with that poodle head thingy. Joe Dirt mullets gotta' go as well.....Lesbian mullets are OK though.
 
