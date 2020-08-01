 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Take Off Eh)   Canada decides to deny the world its poutine and maple syrup for another month   (cicnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious, Canada, Refugee, Immigration to the United States, travel restrictions, Candidate, World Health Organization, Immigration, function of the high levels of COVID-19 cases  
•       •       •

544 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 2:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally looked this up - like chili fries, but with gravy instead of chili - somehow attributed to Quebec ... perhaps to deflect from the asbestos mining.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
it's not going to be long enough
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, its a travel ban, not a ban on exporting goods.

That said, this good may well deserve an export ban:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp, there goes my weekend.  Might as well return the St. Bernard and banana suit...it's just not the same.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Finally looked this up - like chili fries, but with gravy instead of chili - somehow attributed to Quebec ... perhaps to deflect from the asbestos mining.


Traditionally the gravy is made from the body fat of non-french speaking tourists, there's a reason no one you know has a story about how lovely the backwoods areas of Quebec are during the fall.  Not even that hipster who intentionally visits obscure places just to impress people, yummy foodie-hipster gravy.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: west.la.lawyer: Finally looked this up - like chili fries, but with gravy instead of chili - somehow attributed to Quebec ... perhaps to deflect from the asbestos mining.

Traditionally the gravy is made from the body fat of non-french speaking tourists, there's a reason no one you know has a story about how lovely the backwoods areas of Quebec are during the fall.  Not even that hipster who intentionally visits obscure places just to impress people, yummy foodie-hipster gravy.


I always figured it was because the world-simulation ended just north of Montreal.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have all the poutine and maple syrup you want. You have to order "to go" because you can't eat it in unless you are in the Canadian bubble.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poutine tastes better when you're watching a hockey game anyway.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: BumpInTheNight: west.la.lawyer: Finally looked this up - like chili fries, but with gravy instead of chili - somehow attributed to Quebec ... perhaps to deflect from the asbestos mining.

Traditionally the gravy is made from the body fat of non-french speaking tourists, there's a reason no one you know has a story about how lovely the backwoods areas of Quebec are during the fall.  Not even that hipster who intentionally visits obscure places just to impress people, yummy foodie-hipster gravy.

I always figured it was because the world-simulation ended just north of Montreal.


Yeah, if you step out of your car on the way to Mirabel, you step into Mexico. Better than going all the way to Mirable, however, especially if your destination is Cancun or Tijuana.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: Poutine tastes better when you're watching a hockey game anyway.


Just don't give any poutine, beer, or what you might have, to the Gremlins, no matter how cute they act.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sortilege shortage will not stand, man
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It says this order applies to "any Country other than the United States". The US/Canada border restrictions had already been extended to Aug 21 (bumping it 30 days at a time since the initial closure).
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Finally looked this up - like chili fries, but with gravy instead of chili - somehow attributed to Quebec ... perhaps to deflect from the asbestos mining.


I double dog dare you to tell a Quebecois that poutine is just like chili fries.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Yeah, if you step out of your car on the way to Mirabel, you step into Mexico. Better than going all the way to Mirable, however, especially if your destination is Cancun or Tijuana.


Narrator:  That was just another one of those Taco Bell/Wndy's sponsored truck stops along the 117.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'd like to have you in, honest, even our Conservative Party here is pro-immigration because this country is farking cold and we have a lot of land to fill up.

But just not now. Please still apply, though, I'm partial to the Atlantic Immigration Pilot.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: west.la.lawyer: Finally looked this up - like chili fries, but with gravy instead of chili - somehow attributed to Quebec ... perhaps to deflect from the asbestos mining.

I double dog dare you to tell a Quebecois that poutine is just like chili fries.


In American, I believe the response I'd like to give translates as "Bless your heart".
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little known fact:
The dish was first termed "Poutine" on account of its predilection to cause frequent, fragrant bowel movements in those who consumed it.
The word is a combination of "poutporri", "routine" and "la poup".

Not many people know that.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: It says this order applies to "any Country other than the United States". The US/Canada border restrictions had already been extended to Aug 21 (bumping it 30 days at a time since the initial closure).


that's what I thought?

The article makes this sound like it's a new thing.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay home you American plague rats.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Canada going to cut off all their dogs legs?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Ivo Shandor: It says this order applies to "any Country other than the United States". The US/Canada border restrictions had already been extended to Aug 21 (bumping it 30 days at a time since the initial closure).

that's what I thought?

The article makes this sound like it's a new thing.


The new part is the continuation of the ban on all other countries, it would have ended today otherwise.

The US gets it's own special set of rules.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: west.la.lawyer: Finally looked this up - like chili fries, but with gravy instead of chili - somehow attributed to Quebec ... perhaps to deflect from the asbestos mining.

I double dog dare you to tell a Quebecois that poutine is just like chili fries.


I saw it for the first time on wikipedia this morning when I finally gave in to curiosity about this ongoing joke - I always assumed it was just another name for marmite - description looked like fries, cheese and gravy to me - if I ever find some and eat it, I will let the Quebecois know my review and specifically how it measures up to a top notch chili cheese fries
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: SumoJeb: west.la.lawyer: Finally looked this up - like chili fries, but with gravy instead of chili - somehow attributed to Quebec ... perhaps to deflect from the asbestos mining.

I double dog dare you to tell a Quebecois that poutine is just like chili fries.

I saw it for the first time on wikipedia this morning when I finally gave in to curiosity about this ongoing joke - I always assumed it was just another name for marmite - description looked like fries, cheese and gravy to me - if I ever find some and eat it, I will let the Quebecois know my review and specifically how it measures up to a top notch chili cheese fries


They've got to use real cheese curds though. If they don't then it's not proper poutine.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Apparently British Columbia citizens are patrolling the coastline in case some American boat people try to sneak ashore. Can't say I blame them.

Maybe they can turn one of the coastal islands into a quarantine camp or something. They've got to have some disused leper colony somewhere.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: west.la.lawyer: SumoJeb: west.la.lawyer: Finally looked this up - like chili fries, but with gravy instead of chili - somehow attributed to Quebec ... perhaps to deflect from the asbestos mining.

I double dog dare you to tell a Quebecois that poutine is just like chili fries.

I saw it for the first time on wikipedia this morning when I finally gave in to curiosity about this ongoing joke - I always assumed it was just another name for marmite - description looked like fries, cheese and gravy to me - if I ever find some and eat it, I will let the Quebecois know my review and specifically how it measures up to a top notch chili cheese fries

They've got to use real cheese curds though. If they don't then it's not proper poutine.


and the proper gravy. It's not just any gravy.
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: We'd like to have you in, honest, even our Conservative Party here is pro-immigration because this country is farking cold and we have a lot of land to fill up.

But just not now. Please still apply, though, I'm partial to the Atlantic Immigration Pilot.


Especially healthcare workers. And tech workers. And bakers for some reason. Anyone else noticed a sourdough shortage?
 
IDisME
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: west.la.lawyer: SumoJeb: west.la.lawyer: Finally looked this up - like chili fries, but with gravy instead of chili - somehow attributed to Quebec ... perhaps to deflect from the asbestos mining.

I double dog dare you to tell a Quebecois that poutine is just like chili fries.

I saw it for the first time on wikipedia this morning when I finally gave in to curiosity about this ongoing joke - I always assumed it was just another name for marmite - description looked like fries, cheese and gravy to me - if I ever find some and eat it, I will let the Quebecois know my review and specifically how it measures up to a top notch chili cheese fries

They've got to use real cheese curds though. If they don't then it's not proper poutine.


Yup.  They gotta squeak on your teeth.  Why that is important and not just annoying is a Canadian thing.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SumoJeb: Boo_Guy: west.la.lawyer: SumoJeb: west.la.lawyer: Finally looked this up - like chili fries, but with gravy instead of chili - somehow attributed to Quebec ... perhaps to deflect from the asbestos mining.

I double dog dare you to tell a Quebecois that poutine is just like chili fries.

I saw it for the first time on wikipedia this morning when I finally gave in to curiosity about this ongoing joke - I always assumed it was just another name for marmite - description looked like fries, cheese and gravy to me - if I ever find some and eat it, I will let the Quebecois know my review and specifically how it measures up to a top notch chili cheese fries

They've got to use real cheese curds though. If they don't then it's not proper poutine.

and the proper gravy. It's not just any gravy.


I'm more flexible on the gravy but there has got to be fresh squeaky cheese curds. Too many just toss shredded mozza on it instead and that's just wrong.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.