(Lafayette Journal & Courier)   "My daughter got married last Friday. We had about 100 to 120 people. We were dancing all over the place. I was exposed to over 100 people," was said by: (C) Purdue University administrator in charge of safely bringing back 40,000 students to campus   (jconline.com) divider line
54
    More: Dumbass, University, Social distance, Hope That We Can Be Together Soon, Wedding reception, Wedding, Purdue faculty leaders, David Broecker, West Lafayette campus  
•       •       •

ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's his moral high ground going to be when he lectures people about a frat party with 100 people?
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lostcat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We can't lock ourselves at home and live our lives as hermits," Broecker said.

Speak for yourself. I've been doing exactly that since March 18.

Aside from walks around the neighborhood for exercise, and trips to the grocery store, I've been in my home, focused on some self-improvement projects and not letting the coronavirus use my body as an incubator.

If everyone had done this back in March, we most assuredly not have 150,000+ dead from COVID-19 today, and we'd probably already be embarking on safe reopenings for some businesses.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I especially like how he made a stab at quarantining, by quarantining for half the time he should have been, then getting bored and calling it good.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I especially like how he made a stab at quarantining, by quarantining for half the time he should have been, then getting bored and calling it good.


This alone should tell you they need someone else in that position.

It's really hard to advocate for something you don't believe in.
 
Koodz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark it, why not give up? We're the ones who claim we want the country to be a democracy and then try to thwart the will of the people when they vote for extinction.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark headline in 3 weeks:

Purdue administrator on ventilator has regrets
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostcat: "We can't lock ourselves at home and live our lives as hermits," Broecker said.

Speak for yourself. I've been doing exactly that since March 18.

Aside from walks around the neighborhood for exercise, and trips to the grocery store, I've been in my home, focused on some self-improvement projects and not letting the coronavirus use my body as an incubator.

If everyone had done this back in March, we most assuredly not have 150,000+ dead from COVID-19 today, and we'd probably already be embarking on safe reopenings for some businesses.


^^^^^^^^^^^^^^this.
What the hell ppl?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh!  Those conservative college administration folks!!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They used to have pitchforks and torches
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Fark headline in 3 weeks:

Purdue administrator on ventilator has regrets


The good die young. He will probably linger for at least a month like Cain did.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We can't lock ourselves at home and live our lives as hermits," Broecker said.

Fark you.

Because of assholes like this guy, I've locked at home and living my life as a hermit for months. And will be doing so for months, perhaps even a year, more.

All because assholes can't see beyond their own needs & wants, or can't get over their own YNTBOM syndrome, or just plain couldn't give a shiat and will do whatever the fark they want even if others sicken & die.

And this person is supposed to be an educated, intelligent leader? Are you farking kidding me?!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*I'm locked at home
 
Edward Rooney Dean of Students
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostcat: "We can't lock ourselves at home and live our lives as hermits," Broecker said.

Speak for yourself. I've been doing exactly that since March 18.

Aside from walks around the neighborhood for exercise, and trips to the grocery store, I've been in my home, focused on some self-improvement projects and not letting the coronavirus use my body as an incubator.

If everyone had done this back in March, we most assuredly not have 150,000+ dead from COVID-19 today, and we'd probably already be embarking on safe reopenings for some businesses.


Thiiiiiiissssssss^^^^.  Me, my wife, two kids and dog.  Home since early March.  It sucks out loud, but dayum.  And I live in TX, so we're kinda on our own...
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hypocrisy of a hypocrite may endanger another 40k people?

Is the "Murica" tag in quarantine?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: Where's his moral high ground going to be when he lectures people about a frat party with 100 people?


Good news, with hypocrisy you can always have the high ground.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, after reading this article, who the fark else interviewed for this job that this guy got it? The bat that started the virus in the first place?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Koodz: fark it, why not give up? We're the ones who claim we want the country to be a democracy and then try to thwart the will of the people when they vote for extinction.


If they want extinction, fine...but the majority of Americans aren't.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: ox45tallboy: Where's his moral high ground going to be when he lectures people about a frat party with 100 people?

Good news, with hypocrisy you can always have the high ground.


The rare "smart + funny" is in play.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Koodz: fark it, why not give up? We're the ones who claim we want the country to be a democracy and then try to thwart the will of the people when they vote for extinction.


This isn't the will of the people any more than Donald Trump losing the popular vote and yet becoming President was the will of the people.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

powhound: Fark headline in 3 weeks:

Purdue administrator on ventilator has regrets


Fark headline in 3 weeks:
Purdue administrator on ventilator has regrets regerts.

FTFY
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Where's his moral high ground going to be when he lectures people about a frat party with 100 people?


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
Seen here in his academic robes
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I especially like how he made a stab at quarantining, by quarantining for half the time he should have been, then getting bored and calling it good.


Yeah that's even worse than just plowing straight through and ignoring the whole thing.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: JFC, after reading this article, who the fark else interviewed for this job that this guy got it? The bat that started the virus in the first place?


Most admin staff in academia are actively bad at their jobs, from the assholes at the top to the C-students at the bottom that make sure nobody gets paid until six weeks after they start.
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: namegoeshere: I especially like how he made a stab at quarantining, by quarantining for half the time he should have been, then getting bored and calling it good.

This alone should tell you they need someone else in that position.

It's really hard to advocate for something you don't believe in.


This alone should tell us, we can't count on sending kids back to school at any level and still keeping young people safe, because there will always be a lowest common denominator in the faculty.
 
Koodz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Koodz: fark it, why not give up? We're the ones who claim we want the country to be a democracy and then try to thwart the will of the people when they vote for extinction.

This isn't the will of the people any more than Donald Trump losing the popular vote and yet becoming President was the will of the people.


I know. My company policy for next week appears to be fark it let's ignore the fact that we all work effectively from home and give the boomer project managers their beloved commutes back, so I'm trying to make peace with my mandatory infection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good job, Mitch Daniels, you worthless piece of shiat. A university needs a president, not a CEO.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lostcat: "We can't lock ourselves at home and live our lives as hermits," Broecker said.

Speak for yourself. I've been doing exactly that since March 18.


I've been doing it since the end  of January, when the president tried to stop people from China from coming to the US. (Biden called that "racist," IIRC). However, there was no way to prevent US citizens in China from returning home. The airlines didn't get the message and continued to jam people into planes like sardines in a can.
 
Elzar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This mentality is also why STDs persist - somehow people don't realize or care that they are raw-dogging 100s of people in one night of ploughing a local barfly.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
isn't Purdue one of those fake colleges?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Koodz: This isn't the will of the people any more than Donald Trump losing the popular vote and yet becoming President was the will of the people.


The states elect the president, not the people. Perhaps you flunked Government, or Civics or whatever it was called in your junior high school. I'm really tired of hearing from people like you.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Elzar: This mentality is also why STDs persist - somehow people don't realize or care that they are raw-dogging 100s of people in one night of ploughing a local barfly.


Rule, if someone says you don't need a condom, just walk away
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, this is just one of Mitch's Republican lackeys. He doesn't think it's a real virus.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: isn't Purdue one of those fake colleges?


It is now.  Purdue Global is an exercise in brand dilution.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Koodz: This isn't the will of the people any more than Donald Trump losing the popular vote and yet becoming President was the will of the people.

The states elect the president, not the people. Perhaps you flunked Government, or Civics or whatever it was called in your junior high school. I'm really tired of hearing from people like you.


Yes, I know Trump won because of a historical fluke. I'm just pointing out that Trump isn't the President because the majority of the people wanted him to be.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I JUST HAD DINNER AT LUNCHTIME BECAUSE I'M farkING SHELTERING IN PLACE AND NOTHING MEANS ANYTHING ANYMORE.

JUST DIE, YOU MOTHERfarkING PLAGUE RATS!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: lostcat: "We can't lock ourselves at home and live our lives as hermits," Broecker said.

Speak for yourself. I've been doing exactly that since March 18.

I've been doing it since the end  of January, when the president tried to stop people from China from coming to the US. (Biden called that "racist," IIRC). However, there was no way to prevent US citizens in China from returning home. The airlines didn't get the message and continued to jam people into planes like sardines in a can.


Biden never called it racist. Trump said he did and you believed him. This is why you're poor.
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Elzar: This mentality is also why STDs persist - somehow people don't realize or care that they are raw-dogging 100s of people in one night of ploughing a local barfly.

Rule, if someone says you don't need a condom, just walk away


It's voice I hear when someone says "I don't need a mask, I know I'm healthy"

"And so i says to myself, when will I ever be back in Haiti?"
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Facepalm tag lost a bitter fight to Dumbass tag, after a best-of-three no-DQ match.
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Purdue University, where Bush budget hatchet man and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels found his post-politics home.

I actually thought he was far better as governor than a lot of others, he fought against the evangelicals and elevated biotech. He was a former CEO of Eli Lilly after all. He created the Healthy Indiana program that guaranteed low income families health care for kids if the families followed recommended things like vaccinations and regular checkups and taking meds as prescribed.

For all of that, though, he is still a business class Republican. Hiring someone with this mentality is right up his alley. When the ACA passed, he had a temper tantrum and ended Healthy Indiana. He's not going to stray far from what the investors want.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Koodz: TDWCom29: Koodz: fark it, why not give up? We're the ones who claim we want the country to be a democracy and then try to thwart the will of the people when they vote for extinction.

This isn't the will of the people any more than Donald Trump losing the popular vote and yet becoming President was the will of the people.

I know. My company policy for next week appears to be fark it let's ignore the fact that we all work effectively from home and give the boomer project managers their beloved commutes back, so I'm trying to make peace with my mandatory infection.

[Fark user image 425x308]


Don't forget that the horizontal part of that graph near the end isn't because # of cases actually magically stopped growing for no reason, but because the administration yoinked the reporting away from the CDC and is overseeing it themselves now.

/Lies, damn lies, and statistics
 
bfh0417
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: lostcat: "We can't lock ourselves at home and live our lives as hermits," Broecker said.

Speak for yourself. I've been doing exactly that since March 18.

Aside from walks around the neighborhood for exercise, and trips to the grocery store, I've been in my home, focused on some self-improvement projects and not letting the coronavirus use my body as an incubator.

If everyone had done this back in March, we most assuredly not have 150,000+ dead from COVID-19 today, and we'd probably already be embarking on safe reopenings for some businesses.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^this.
What the hell ppl?


Crap load of businesses are open.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Edward Rooney Dean of Students: lostcat: "We can't lock ourselves at home and live our lives as hermits," Broecker said.

Speak for yourself. I've been doing exactly that since March 18.

Aside from walks around the neighborhood for exercise, and trips to the grocery store, I've been in my home, focused on some self-improvement projects and not letting the coronavirus use my body as an incubator.

If everyone had done this back in March, we most assuredly not have 150,000+ dead from COVID-19 today, and we'd probably already be embarking on safe reopenings for some businesses.

Thiiiiiiissssssss^^^^.  Me, my wife, two kids and dog.  Home since early March.  It sucks out loud, but dayum.  And I live in TX, so we're kinda on our own...


Get off your cross.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lostcat: "We can't lock ourselves at home and live our lives as hermits," Broecker said.

Speak for yourself. I've been doing exactly that since March 18.

Aside from walks around the neighborhood for exercise, and trips to the grocery store, I've been in my home, focused on some self-improvement projects and not letting the coronavirus use my body as an incubator.

If everyone had done this back in March, we most assuredly not have 150,000+ dead from COVID-19 today, and we'd probably already be embarking on safe reopenings for some businesses.


It's a farking pandemic. These things are major farking deals. They're mentioned in the farking Bible. The come around extremely rarely and the least you can do is take them farking seriously.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He wasn't chicken.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mofa: I JUST HAD DINNER AT LUNCHTIME BECAUSE I'M farkING SHELTERING IN PLACE AND NOTHING MEANS ANYTHING ANYMORE.

JUST DIE, YOU MOTHERfarkING PLAGUE RATS!


If it makes you feel better, it's actually healthier to eat your big meal in the middle of the day. Now you can have lunch for breakfast and breakfast for dinner! Life is good.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is the "Murica" tag in quarantine?

It's got a high fever
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Huh, he must be related to my sister-in-law and brother, who had contractors regularly working in their home during this pandemic and my brother contracted COVID-19!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

powhound: Fark headline in 3 weeks:

Purdue administrator on ventilator has regrets


Fark in 4 weeks : good riddance to a self-centered asshole.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: WastrelWay: Koodz: This isn't the will of the people any more than Donald Trump losing the popular vote and yet becoming President was the will of the people.

The states elect the president, not the people. Perhaps you flunked Government, or Civics or whatever it was called in your junior high school. I'm really tired of hearing from people like you.

Yes, I know Trump won because of a historical fluke. I'm just pointing out that Trump isn't the President because the majority of the people wanted him to be.


At least the Russians got whom they wanted. Money and time well spent.
 
