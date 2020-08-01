 Skip to content
Bakery worker fired after 44 years of service ... for breaching shop's Covid-19 rules ... after accepting cash to help elderly customers
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Against the law to ban paper money.  Federal case in 4... 3... 2...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Working at the same small bakery for 44 years sounds really depressing. Hopefully the woman finds something better to do.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Against the law to ban paper money.  Federal case in 4... 3... 2...


Yeah, it's a federal case from something that happened in central England.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Against the law to ban paper money.  Federal case in 4... 3... 2...


And on top of that, even if it happened in the United States, the purpose of the law is to prevent someone from saying they won't accept US Currency for an existing debt and now requires literal gold to satisfy the debt.

A bakery selling items collect-on-delivery is not in the situation.  Transaction at the time of purchase they're allowed to accept whatever they want.

If your "logic" held, then Costco couldn't sell gasoline at the pump because there's no means for a cash transaction.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Person sacked for breaking rules. This is news... why?
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost like there's this global pandemic going on or something.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Against the law to ban paper money.  Federal case in 4... 3... 2...


I see your reading comprehension skills really aided you in getting that GED in law.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's stupid, but it's even more stupid to defy rules set up with express intent to protect people from a deadly virus. You just follow the rules and do it. Let the owners know about the problem and maybe they can mail them a bill instead?

If it's not your business, just follow what they say. It ain't hard.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: FlyingBacon: Against the law to ban paper money.  Federal case in 4... 3... 2...

And on top of that, even if it happened in the United States, the purpose of the law is to prevent someone from saying they won't accept US Currency for an existing debt and now requires literal gold to satisfy the debt.

A bakery selling items collect-on-delivery is not in the situation.  Transaction at the time of purchase they're allowed to accept whatever they want.

If your "logic" held, then Costco couldn't sell gasoline at the pump because there's no means for a cash transaction.


On Costco, you pay cash for a gift card and go from there.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks like a case of "we've been looking for a way to get rid of her".  If she were a valued employee, they would have talked to her about it and told her not to do it again. If she were a somewhat bad employee, they would have told her not to do it again,THEN fired her when she did it again.  Guessing she makes way more than they like to pay a clerk, because of those 44 years of service.

This screams of a boss saying, "FINALLY!  Got 'er!"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Person sacked for breaking rules. This is news... why?


Probably because she broke the rules in order to help someone.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This looks like a case of "we've been looking for a way to get rid of her".  If she were a valued employee, they would have talked to her about it and told her not to do it again. If she were a somewhat bad employee, they would have told her not to do it again,THEN fired her when she did it again.  Guessing she makes way more than they like to pay a clerk, because of those 44 years of service.

This screams of a boss saying, "FINALLY!  Got 'er!"


Sounds plausible, except for the part where this happened in Not 'Murica.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Benevolent Misanthrope: This looks like a case of "we've been looking for a way to get rid of her".  If she were a valued employee, they would have talked to her about it and told her not to do it again. If she were a somewhat bad employee, they would have told her not to do it again,THEN fired her when she did it again.  Guessing she makes way more than they like to pay a clerk, because of those 44 years of service.

This screams of a boss saying, "FINALLY!  Got 'er!"

Sounds plausible, except for the part where this happened in Not 'Murica.


You think there are no bad bosses in England?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: King Something: Benevolent Misanthrope: This looks like a case of "we've been looking for a way to get rid of her".  If she were a valued employee, they would have talked to her about it and told her not to do it again. If she were a somewhat bad employee, they would have told her not to do it again,THEN fired her when she did it again.  Guessing she makes way more than they like to pay a clerk, because of those 44 years of service.

This screams of a boss saying, "FINALLY!  Got 'er!"

Sounds plausible, except for the part where this happened in Not 'Murica.

You think there are no bad bosses in England?


Oh, I'm sure there are. There are in literally every country in the world -- human nature and all that.

It's just that it doesn't really happen as often in most other countries as it does in the US. 'Murica and all that.

Penis.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

King Something: FlashHarry: Person sacked for breaking rules. This is news... why?

Probably because she broke the rules in order to help someone.


Every time your mom supplies meth to someone who really needs meth, she's helping someone
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

King Something: FlashHarry: Person sacked for breaking rules. This is news... why?

Probably because she broke the rules in order to help someone.


How would Farkistan feel if she helped out some old folks who weren't wearing masks?

Granted, that's USDA grade A whataboutism but it's essentially the same thing.  She broke a rule that was put in place to help stop the spread of a deadly disease.

Boofarkityhoo
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Follow the rules or you're out of a job. Simple as that.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Never do anything nice for anyone. It will always come back to bite you in the ass.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cash can easily be sanitized many ways. A small spray bottle of 70% alcohol solution is a handy thing to have these days.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This looks like a case of "we've been looking for a way to get rid of her".  If she were a valued employee, they would have talked to her about it and told her not to do it again. If she were a somewhat bad employee, they would have told her not to do it again,THEN fired her when she did it again.  Guessing she makes way more than they like to pay a clerk, because of those 44 years of service.

This screams of a boss saying, "FINALLY!  Got 'er!"


Talk about cutting off you nose to spite your face. Some people are just...like that....I guess.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Cash can easily be sanitized many ways. A small spray bottle of 70% alcohol solution is a handy thing to have these days.


in the UK they use polymer banknotes, which are even easier to clean. That said, my grandparents had bank cards for as long as I could remember and would be older than these old people if they were still alive, why are these old people so against having one? They really are a safer way to pay.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope there's some schadenfreude backlash where they lose 50% of their business from bad PR. Then a follow-up where they apologize publicly and rehire her without losing any of her previous benefits, etc. The only language they speak is money, so hurt them there.

/dnrtfa
 
