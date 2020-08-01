 Skip to content
(Houston Chronicle)   Fort Bend County denies that their narcotics team is racially profiling, says it's just a coincidence that...ummm...97.5% of stops made by one officer were of Hispanic drivers   (houstonchronicle.com) divider line
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ahhh my home county.  Why am I not shocked
Also, there was a county or small town north of Houston that in the late 80s got busted pulling over cars because they had Rock / Metal related bumper stickers and searching for drugs.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looking for that sweet, sweet seizure cash.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: Ahhh my home county.  Why am I not shocked
Also, there was a county or small town north of Houston that in the late 80s got busted pulling over cars because they had Rock / Metal related bumper stickers and searching for drugs.


Patton village, anyone?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe he just wanted to learn Spanish the really hard way.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Eron Otero, who was pulled over for going two miles over the speed limit .

I always drive at least between 10 and 15 miles over the speed limit.  Always and have not once been pulled over doing that.  Driving for 34 years.  I have 3 speeding tickets from when I was driving much faster than that (20 to 25 over).

/white of course
 
JRoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not only that, it was the SAME Hispanic driver every time!
Man is that guy peeved.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cartels that use white drivers are pissed at this news. As teenagers my friends and I would take full advantage of this. Two of us minorities walk into a store and look around on the direct opposite side of the liquor aisle, while our white friend would come in a minute later, steal some booze, and walk out complaining about leaving his money in the car loudly.   The two minorities would just end up just paying for chips or a candy bar.
/Yes we were assholes
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Eron Otero, who was pulled over for going two miles over the speed limit .

I always drive at least between 10 and 15 miles over the speed limit.  Always and have not once been pulled over doing that.  Driving for 34 years.  I have 3 speeding tickets from when I was driving much faster than that (20 to 25 over).

/white of course


FTFA...Difficulty: Texas

/fairly high speed limits in TX
//do not exceed them
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Cartels that use white drivers are pissed at this news. As teenagers my friends and I would take full advantage of this. Two of us minorities walk into a store and look around on the direct opposite side of the liquor aisle, while our white friend would come in a minute later, steal some booze, and walk out complaining about leaving his money in the car loudly.   The two minorities would just end up just paying for chips or a candy bar.
/Yes we were assholes


That's great teamwork and an outstanding use of current racism.
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Record all interactions with police, even if they have their camera on. It is listen in every state in the country. Are they rude to you? File a complaint, it stays with them and harms chances for advancement. Do they detain you illegally? Sue them. Search you illegally? Sue them. Police are public servants and must treat the public with respect and professionalism. Video tape them and hold them accountable to this standard, it's the best way to teach them how to behave.
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fehk: Record all interactions with police, even if they have their camera on. It is listen in every state in the country. Are they rude to you? File a complaint, it stays with them and harms chances for advancement. Do they detain you illegally? Sue them. Search you illegally? Sue them. Police are public servants and must treat the public with respect and professionalism. Video tape them and hold them accountable to this standard, it's the best way to teach them how to behave.


Legal in every state i meant
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And never consent to a search of your car.

Obligatory.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scanman61: Looking for that sweet, sweet seizure cash.


From people who won't fight back.
 
honestlylincoln
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fort Bend County is now touted as fast growing and diverse, but it was the heart of the Deep South in Texas. It was covered in plantations. After the civil war, white supremacists expelled all the Black elected officials and then set up a White only primary that existed for 60 years. There is still a White supremacist monument a few blocks from the county courthouse.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

scanman61: Looking for that sweet, sweet seizure cash.


If a non white driver has more than $20 in cash it's proof they are involved with drugs, right?
 
