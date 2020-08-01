 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUTV Utah) Boobies Woman receives lifetime ban for refusing to leave plasma center for wearing clothing "too distracting." "[S]he mentioned my nipples multiple times, which was embarrassing for me." Nipples   (kutv.com) divider line
87
    More: Boobies, Utah woman, Women's suffrage, outfit, Outfit overreaction  
•       •       •

2582 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 2:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



87 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Americans just seem to completely lose their shiat when it comes to women's nipples, even when they're not exposed.  It's just weird.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not allowing NoScript to connect to a Sinclair 'news' site.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For reference.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's overdressed for Walmart and Southwest Airlines. What kind of swank joint they running there?
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one complained at the beach

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nipples!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not going to lie, I came for the nipples.

/Wait...
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: No one complained at the beach

[Fark user image 584x676]


This is the content we deserve!
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yikes!  She looks like the Latina version of a Matryoshka dolll.  Well, that or the offspring of a troll (the old pencil toy thingies) and a bowling pin.

That said, I cannot see how that outfit is inappropriate.  I have a feeling that it is more than that.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That outfit is appropriate for both Wal-Mart and the Dollar Store. Seems like the people at the blood plasma place were a bit uptight.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can haz high beams thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe she wanted to carve her name on a sheet of diamond-coated stainless steel?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mormons.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So, what it boils down to is this: nipples freak us out, OK? Seriously. Nipples. Butts. Cameltoes. We cannot accept that people have bodies under their clothes, saving people with plasma takes a back seat to Jeanie just imagining stuff, just there underneath peoples' clothes. I mean, whoever heard of a medical professional who had to deal with peoples' bodies? Sorry, Jimmy, you can get someone else's plasma, and we hope we don't run out, but Jeanie is just skeeved out by lady bits."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone selling plasma found a lawyer?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thought it was the pants.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seriously? People need to lighten up about the female body, sometimes i swear people are still mentally stuck in the victorian era.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 850x1229]

For reference.


Also for reference

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zincoxide007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Would like a word.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dear Humans,

Nipples aren't offensive.

Sincerely, casdis.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Since this was Utah county I absolutely buy that someone was offended about being reminded that (female) nipples exist.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I remember Biolife.

Did it in college. Bought lots and lots of 5'Oclock.

Some of the best years I don't remember.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fork.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image image 850x1229]

For reference.


Not all heros wear capes.

/
I have to assume the place is Arctic cold. Otherwise, I don't know what the issue was.
🙄
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: Yikes!  She looks like the Latina version of a Matryoshka dolll.  Well, that or the offspring of a troll (the old pencil toy thingies) and a bowling pin.

That said, I cannot see how that outfit is inappropriate.  I have a feeling that it is more than that.


Mormans.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She could supply plasma to the entire earth in one donation. They made a huge mistake.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My eyes!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Seriously? People need to lighten up about the female body, sometimes i swear people are still mentally stuck in the victorian era.


People? Whole states and nations.
😔
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Someone selling plasma found a lawyer?


Ambulances don't chase themselves.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If she was wearing magic underwear this wouldn't have happened.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good thing she didn't cross any borders smuggling those peas.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: Yikes!  She looks like the Latina version of a Matryoshka dolll.  Well, that or the offspring of a troll (the old pencil toy thingies) and a bowling pin.

That said, I cannot see how that outfit is inappropriate.  I have a feeling that it is more than that.


She looks white to me. Maybe her husband is Latino. She really should get the fark out of Utah
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: grimlock1972: Seriously? People need to lighten up about the female body, sometimes i swear people are still mentally stuck in the victorian era.

People? Whole states and nations.
😔


Vicotrians were pretty damn kinky, this is just our effed up puritanical heritage.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BadReligion: That outfit is appropriate for both Wal-Mart and the Dollar Store. Seems like the people at the blood plasma place were a bit uptight.


...or there's more to the story she isn't telling.
 
Kuoxasar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 850x1229]

For reference.


in the words of the Roman General Stilicho at the Battle of Pollentia in 402 as he defeated the Visigoth ruler Alaric I, and rested shortly after his victory to observe a nearby herd of cattle chew lazily upon the rich grassland: holy fark boys check out those fat milkers
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well that seems like a stupid thing for a company needing people's plasma. It's not like those places are a draw an upscale crowd, anyway, where a dress code beyond wear some clothes that are relatively clean is really needed.

It doesn't really matter in the end. It's a private company. She doesn't have a lawyer, and she's using social media to get her story out.

I'm guessing she wasn't banned for life for her clothes, but rather for her reaction to being told to leave because of them.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: Yikes!  She looks like the Latina version of a Matryoshka dolll.  Well, that or the offspring of a troll (the old pencil toy thingies) and a bowling pin.

That said, I cannot see how that outfit is inappropriate.  I have a feeling that it is more than that.


Well it's Utah, so some Mormon probably got their magic underwear in a bunch over her not wearing a half inch thick floor length dress or something.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This man knows her pain all too well.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Funny, for a while in my 20s, I noticed a small freckle by my left nipple. Too bad they tend to disappear over time.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
♫if you tolerate this, then your children see the nipples next♫ Mormon State preachers
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: This man knows her pain all too well.
[Fark user image 850x616]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's Utah aka Mormons.

This 8-year-old girl was body shamed for wearing this, as you can see her *GASP!* shoulders.
wp-media.patheos.comView Full Size


https://friendlyatheist.patheos.com/2​0​18/09/12/utah-school-accused-of-body-s​haming-girl-for-wearing-shoulder-barin​g-shirt/
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Americans just seem to completely lose their shiat when it comes to women's nipples, even when they're not exposed.  It's just weird.


However uptight you think Americans are about boobies, multiply that by 10 for Utah, and then multiply that by 10 again for Utah county, because Mormonville, USA

Obviously, the air con was going full blast which caused an "is it cold in here or are you happy to see me" kind of situation and instead of everyone else minding their own business they had to name blame and shame because hella uptight
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: This man knows her pain all too well.
[Fark user image image 850x616]


Roids are a biatch tits eh?
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: This man knows her pain all too well.
[Fark user image 850x616]


WeirdestBoner.jpg
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not America.
farking Utah.
Mormonland.
Whitebread land 'o' nutbirds.
Nice wide streets though.
For some goddamned reason.
 
Displayed 50 of 87 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.