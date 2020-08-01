 Skip to content
 
(Some Windy Guy)   GTFO   (outerbanksvoice.com)
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank you for the reminder of why I'll never live somewhere dependent on ferry service.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL build a f*cking bridge already.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time I was on Ocracoke the ferry was tiny. Like maybe 15-20 vehicles on a surface deck. Those people are going to be waiting a while.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why don't the guys from Wings fly over and pick them up? Did Lowell break the plane again?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: Thank you for the reminder of why I'll never live somewhere dependent on ferry service.


Or somewhere only 3 feet above sea-level that is next to the ocean.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL build a f*cking bridge already.


Their senators must not be important enough.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dodo David: TWX: Thank you for the reminder of why I'll never live somewhere dependent on ferry service.

Or somewhere only 3 feet above sea-level that is next to the ocean.


Oh, oh..I get to post one of those annoying factoids that clutter my brain.   The average elevation of Florida is six feet.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cue dad's "have you evacuated yet???" text in 3...2...1...

(I live in the mountains hundreds of miles from the coast.)
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, I am more than willing to accept harsh winters and the occasional blizzard in exchange for not having to deal with hurricanes and tornadoes. When a blizzard hits all I have to do is hunker down for a couple days and do a bit of shoveling. Not having to evacuate is so nice and convenient.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jtown: Cue dad's "have you evacuated yet???" text in 3...2...1...

(I live in the mountains hundreds of miles from the coast.)


He's actually worried that you don't get enough fiber in your diet.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: jtown: Cue dad's "have you evacuated yet???" text in 3...2...1...

(I live in the mountains hundreds of miles from the coast.)

He's actually worried that you don't get enough fiber in your diet.


Maybe...my late grandmother back in Missouri was always worried the volcanoes were going to kill me.  I live on the Oregon coast.   I didn't say "Don't worry grandma, it will be the earthquakes", because that likely wouldn't made her feel better about it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL build a f*cking bridge already.


The area between Ocracoke and Hatteras is, I believe, a nature sanctuary for crabs. So building a bridge is not really an option.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The best places for those cars with OBX stickers is on the OBX or even further out.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
shiat like this is why I choose to live in the high desert at 6500ft elevation.
Sure it's windy sometimes, but the only way the weather here will kill you is if you wander out into one of our (rare) thunderstorms and get zapped.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If I lived on an island I might own a boat.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: If I lived on an island I might own a boat.


Better get a bigger boat.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Like geese flying south for the winter, outer banks residents evacuating from a hurricane is an annual migration and is a sight of wonder.

/you read that in Morgan Freeman's voice
//no? Now you did
///tittie sprinkles
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I love Ocracoke. I wish I could go back.


/not right noe, of course
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Indeed.

And for those, who don't take evacuation orders  seriously, Blackbeard himself found out that when it's time to leave Ocracoke, you will leave one way, or another...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love the part where it explained why they're evacuating.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: If I lived on an island I might own a boat.


Technically we live on a giant island...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I live southwest of Jax (FL), 30 miles west of the ocean at 50ft elevation in a house that was built in early 2019. I'm not going anywhere.
 
RINO
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What are they evacuating for? I live  about an hour from the coast and haven't heard anything going on.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: If I lived on an island I might own a boat.


Lyle Lovett - If I Had A Boat
Youtube hpM8FjO4Vko
Also, username.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Embedded tornadoes in hurricanes are what you cannot plan for.
Believe me, the sound of a tornado ripping the roof off from over one's head is unforgettable,
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RINO: What are they evacuating for? I live  about an hour from the coast and haven't heard anything going on.


Hurricane Isaias.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why are these "Americans" believing what the government and scientists are saying about the weather?  Just look at all of the sunshine in the article picture.  Clearly this "hurricane" nonsense is just a fake news lamestream media hoax to make the President look bad during election season.
 
