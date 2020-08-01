 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   "Hey, remember me? I'm baaaaaaack," chuckles West Nile Virus   (abc7.com) divider line
16
    More: Sick, Los Angeles County, California, world deal, West Nile virus, Unincorporated area, Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County, California, Earth, people  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 12:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, murder hornets, bubonic marmots and now this.

/ Bubonic Marmots is a great name for any band.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least only one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse is here.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: At least only one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse is here.


Which one of them is the fat stupid orange one?
 
phedex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MisterLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to Zika virus?
 
mr-b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second Seal: Conflict on Earth
3When He opened the second seal, I heard the second living creature saying, "Come and see." 4Another horse, fiery red, went out. And it was granted to the one who sat on it to take peace from the earth, and that people should kill one another; and there was given to him a great sword.

I thought we were only just getting on the black horse:

Third Seal: Scarcity on Earth
5When He opened the third seal, I heard the third living creature say, "Come and see." So I looked, and behold, a black horse, and he who sat on it had a pair of scales[c] in his hand. 6And I heard a voice in the midst of the four living creatures saying, "A [d]quart of wheat for a [e]denarius, and three quarts of barley for a denarius; and do not harm the oil and the wine."

Fourth Seal: Widespread Death on Earth
7When He opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth living creature saying, "Come and see." 8So I looked, and behold, a pale horse. And the name of him who sat on it was Death, and Hades followed with him. And [f]power was given to them over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword, with hunger, with death, and by the beasts of the earth.

__

I'm pretty sure that after America gets beat up here really bad... food production is going to suffer which could easily cause these famines.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flemardo: Klyukva: At least only one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse is here.

Which one of them is the fat stupid orange one?


He"s the one to left if the one drooling on himself when he's not hiding in a basement.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flemardo: Klyukva: At least only one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse is here.

Which one of them is the fat stupid orange one?


Trump is the Beast.
 
drongozone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MONKEY POX
 
Flincher
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Infect everyone that still thinks "COVID IS A HOAX! NO ONE DIES FROM DEATH ANYMORE (heard that one this morning from a dumbfark co-worker)."
 
trialpha
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I remember you West Nile Virus, simply because there's been an article here on Fark with virtually identical headlines every week for the past month or so.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MisterLoki: Whatever happened to Zika virus?


That'll get trotted out when the West Nile fervor dies down. Check back in a month or so; they like to follow the pattern each year. West Nile got a late start this year due to the shiny new virus, so it'll be a tight squeeze to get Zika in before the fall tick hysteria.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

trialpha: I remember you West Nile Virus, simply because there's been an article here on Fark with virtually identical headlines every week for the past month or so.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

trialpha: I remember you West Nile Virus, simply because there's been an article here on Fark with virtually identical headlines every week for the past month or so.


I remember it because I was symptomatic (fever, headache) for a couple three days. That shiat sucked, and I feel lucky I didn't get it worse.

/Some mosquito bites would pus up like a zit for years afterwards...
//Fine with the genetic-engineered sterile mosquito control scheme.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: trialpha: I remember you West Nile Virus, simply because there's been an article here on Fark with virtually identical headlines every week for the past month or so.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x403]

Sat August 01, 2020: Main (score 80%)
Fark user image"Hey, remember me? I'm baaaaaaack," chuckles West Nile Virus
Fark user imageFark user image
Thu July 30, 2020: Main (score 70%)
Fark user imageAustin has identified its first "probable human case" of West Nile Virus in 2020 because why the hell not?
source: kxan.com |   share: Fark user imageFark user image
Fri July 17, 2020: Main (score 80%)
Fark user imageAaaaannnnd...here comes the West Nile Virus
source: longisland.news12.com |   share: Fark user imageFark user image
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fursecution: trialpha: I remember you West Nile Virus, simply because there's been an article here on Fark with virtually identical headlines every week for the past month or so.

I remember it because I was symptomatic (fever, headache) for a couple three days. That shiat sucked, and I feel lucky I didn't get it worse.

/Some mosquito bites would pus up like a zit for years afterwards...
//Fine with the genetic-engineered sterile mosquito control scheme.


It's a whole lot of no fun. My fever was so high I was delerious with night and day blurring in to one, and it was the worst headache in my entire life for three straight days. It was the sickest I've ever been.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.