(CNN)   Meanwhile, California is melting   (cnn.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glad I'm in NorCal.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the midwest is wet, and finally kinda cool.  I'll take it.
 
Streetwise Hercules [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lay off the acid, Timothy Leary.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are a couple of wildfires around to add to the heat.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Glad I'm in NorCal.


The coldest winter I ever spent, was summer in San Francisco.

(Although Livermore can get pretty hot)
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Pretty normal actually. I've lived in SoCal for over 50 years and these kinds of temps happen every year in the desert.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: [wicked witch of the west melting]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
2020 you gota up your game, if the asphalt is not melting into the sewers it's just a meh.
 
fargin a
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sirrerun: make me some tea: Glad I'm in NorCal.

The coldest winter I ever spent, was summer in San Francisco.

(Although Livermore can get pretty hot)


So true! I went to San Francisco in July, from Phoenix. Still trying to find one of my nuts!

In Phoenix, you don't need a weather report. Hot and sunny for eight months. I was wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and flip flops. Landed in SF, it was 60 degrees, windy, and that cold humidity that numbs you to the bone.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of Arizona, Nevada and California, including Las Vegas and Phoenix. This warning signifies "dangerously hot conditions up to 120" and is in effect until 9 p.m. PST on Saturday."

Arizona and Nevada....Phoenix, Yuma and the Imperial Valley.

My son is in the Marines.  Several years ago, he got sent to Yuma for three weeks for some kind of training thing.  He is a child of the coastal PNW.  He said he now knew what it was like to be in a microwave, it was so hot.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also known as: August.

This isn't unusual. These places reach these temperatures every year around this time.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought COVID-19 couldn't take the heat?? ;)
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Paris is melting too -- right on time for the annual exodus from the cities this weekend:
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/​w​orld/france-heatwave-temperatures-high​-paris-12980910

France Inter this morning reported 760 km (471 miles) of traffic jams in the country.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
First state to half a million infections wins....a deadly heatwave!
 
sandi_fish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I live halfway between Malibu in Santa Barbara and it's going To be 70°.
 
