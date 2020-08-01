 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   He is both the hero we deserve, and the hero we need right now. He's also a hamster   (reuters.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Thailand, student activist, Bangkok, Japanese cartoon hamster, Kasetsart University, high school students, Activist Chutimon Kritsanapanee, young people  
•       •       •

1066 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 11:44 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Harvey the Wonder Hamster
Youtube T8pE-0ufsfA
 
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With just a hint of elderberries.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: [YouTube video: "Weird Al" Yankovic - Harvey the Wonder Hamster]


The HampsterDance Song
Youtube H9K8-3PHZOU
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


?????
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
                        I love this thread already!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
University and high school students have rallied almost daily in the past two weeks to demand the dissolution of parliament, an end to harassment of government critics,

Meanwhile in the u.s. of a. we are protesting to silence critics via cancel culture.
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japanese publishing house Shogakukan, which owns the license to Hamtaro, declined to comment on the use of the cartoon in Thai protests when contacted by Reuters.

I'm sure they didn't...

Fark those fat generals! Raise hell, Thais!
 
rbuzby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a hamster when I was kid, It escaped once, and when I was looking for it behind some books a bunch of stuff fell on it and the hamster got a broken leg. I tried to do a splint with some tape and toothpicks but it worked less well than you might think.  He survived the broken leg and my first aid attempts.  I could never figure out why it was awake all night chewing on the bars of it's cage. I learned nothing from having a hamster.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hammy the Hamster Vol 1 Ep 2
Youtube WLmJNEz9a1M
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [i.imgur.com image 500x238]


Crap, now that music is going to be stuck in my head all day.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hamtaro Opening USA
Youtube 1CBzd8KrKLo
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.redd.it image 545x496]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size

Revolutionary!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

amb: sirrerun: [i.imgur.com image 500x238]

Crap, now that music is going to be stuck in my head all day.


I gotchu! Replace it with this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
blogs.forbes.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.