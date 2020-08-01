 Skip to content
Behold The Shake Weight of 2020. Now if you'll excuse me, I have to re-watch the video for further...research...purposes
36
    Shake Weight, Massage, Hitachi magic wand situations, wellness class, fitness industry  
•       •       •

Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the Apatow burn at the end of the article was worth it
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sybian 2.0
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything old is new again.

Body Sculpture Belt Massager
Youtube cfH6qmHByuY
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every day is leg day at that gym.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably beats humping a washing machine during the spin cycle.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Everything old is new again.



Indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like fun.  How long do you think, till someone gets their hair caught in it and it yanks them bald?
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I wonder what I can get rich white women in yoga pants to buy today"

-The person responsible for that shiat
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

maddan: It looks like fun.  How long do you think, till someone gets their hair caught in it and it yanks them bald?


I thought the same thing.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a bookmark.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Everything old is new again.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cfH6qmHB​yuY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=60&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]


Oh no, no, no.
The old timey stuff they had during WW2 didn't work at all and looked like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


These new ones are way better and look like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's completely different and not something that hucksters use separate fools from their money.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Marcus Aurelius: Everything old is new again.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cfH6qmHB​yuY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=60&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]

Oh no, no, no.
The old timey stuff they had during WW2 didn't work at all and looked like this:
[Fark user image image 467x430]

These new ones are way better and look like this:
[Fark user image image 335x480]

It's completely different and not something that hucksters use separate fools from their money.


Is that ww2 leotard...

Veeelour?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smart enough to make all the surfaces wipe-down
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Everything old is new again.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cfH6qmHB​yuY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=60&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]


Yep. That's where my mind went too.
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A foul and his money.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just so's you know, everyone and including the present poster are somewhat(?) pervy
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Just so's you know, everyone and including the present poster are somewhat(?) pervy


Welcome to Fark.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What in the world am I watc....OH, MY.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alphax: Probably beats humping a washing machine during the spin cycle.


Sneakers and blanket day?
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

labman: maddan: It looks like fun.  How long do you think, till someone gets their hair caught in it and it yanks them bald?

I thought the same thing.


That one woman leaning her head against it had me cringing waiting for it.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bingethinker: bobobolinskii: Just so's you know, everyone and including the present poster are somewhat(?) pervy

Welcome to Fark.


I hate to double-post, but FARK dot com is in fact my personal erotica site.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shake weight... your position is secure.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Still not as funny as those dudes gang banging an ottoman.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

italie: "I wonder what I can get rich white women in yoga pants to buy today"

-The person responsible for that shiat


I'm sorry, but the person you are trying to reach at his private island in Fiji, is not available, because he's laying on a beach, getting his dick sucked by ten women at the same time. The logistics of that were complicated, but he paid someone to do that too
 
Optimal_Illusion [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Imagine the smell of that gym at the end of the day.
 
It's pronounced pacKAGE
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

McGrits: Still not as funny as those dudes gang banging an ottoman.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ok, this can't be real.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: This is a bookmark.


Ok


/might be one too.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good for personal use in your home only. Having these in public is like sharing your flesh light or realdoll with multiple people
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maddan: It looks like fun.  How long do you think, till someone gets their hair caught in it and it yanks them bald?


But....Yoga pants...


Ooooh, on the head...you mean on the head....
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Just so's you know, everyone and including the present poster are somewhat(?) pervy


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Good for personal use in your home only. Having these in public is like sharing your flesh light or realdoll with multiple people


Uh oh...

Even if we all have on a mask?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Sybian 2.0


I'm sorry, what's a Sybian?
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My back was really bothering me from sitting on the couch eating pizza, do you think I could benefit from this roller machine?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/unimpressed
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image image 404x336]

/unimpressed


Hmm, HappyCow for white ladies...
 
