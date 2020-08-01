 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Bulwark)   Your argument is invalid, it's social media that is the problem   (thebulwark.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Mass media, Facebook, social media, social fabric, EIN guy, Anti-vaccers, internet people, incoherent things  
•       •       •

607 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 12:26 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really enjoy The Bulwark, but that piece was beyond gawd awful.

"Social media is terrible! Get rid of it! But first, follow my comedy feed on Twitter!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TikTok to be banned . Problem solved.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also, It's not alcohol that causes drunk driving, it's cars.
 
skyotter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Back in 2011 Chamath Palihapitiya left Facebook and said of his former company, "It literally is a point now where I think we have created tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works."

Keep in mind that was 2011. Which we now think of as a lost Golden Age.

F*ck.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yevgeny (Genia) Simkin fled Soviet Russia as a child and has spent his life bouncing from music to comedy to software engineering. [...] He's also the founder and CEO of The Russian Mob™

Tastes like poeslaw.

/in soviet russia social media uses you
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If instagram went away how would people know your a model?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
F•ck everybody in this thread.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah I've been saying this for years

Free distribution of information is great.  Of course if the information is garbage it just gives easier access to garbage people.

Still wouldn't take it away.  It's helped highlight the need for better education and better healthcare in America.
 
Corvus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man argues against other man on social media not to argue with others on social media.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bughunter: Also, It's not alcohol that causes drunk driving, it's cars.


Nope. Drunks and idiots cause drunk driving.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
By this logic:

Swords cause war.

Sex is caused by drugs and rock and roll.

Inequality is caused by money.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1994 - There's this "information superhighway" called the World Wide Web and everyone will have a voice!

2015 - Good God, what have we done?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: F•ck everybody in this thread.


Everyone in this thread is under Bill Gates mind control activated by clippy.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bfh0417: bughunter: Also, It's not alcohol that causes drunk driving, it's cars.

Nope. Drunks and idiots cause drunk driving.


Congratulations, the point is yours.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Social media is like a public neurotoxin. It's overwhelming our collective synapses and is making it impossible to function. Errant signals that used to be ignored are now connecting and can't be shut off. Healthy communication is being drowned out, and we are being left with extreme, pathological signals and the increasingly frantic and opposite signals trying to operate in the opposite direction. Every stimulus, whether real or fake, is treated as real by some proportion of the population. The longer the crazy people keep getting reinforced by each other, the worse they get, but there is no way to turn off the crazy town feedback loop as long as everyone can connect with everyone.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah, yeah, and I am sure that this same argument was made as TV became more popular and earlier when radio became more popular and even earlier when newspapers became popular.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Over ten years facebook free, my only social media intake these days is occasionally glancing at what's trending on twitter.

I can't recommend it highly enough.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In terms of who this guy is and who you are absolutely nothing has changed. And yet here you are-arguing with him on Twitter or Facebook. And you, yourself, are being brought to the brink of insanity. But you can't seem to stop. You have to respond or read the comments of the other people responding and your cortisol and adrenaline levels are spiking and your blood pressure is rising and you're suddenly at risk of a heart attack.

Well, maybe you should stop, rather than keep going back to be further offended. A person grown to adult emotional maturity would have simply not read any more. People who can't let others have their opinions without going psycho aren't just sick in the head, they're also deluded. In fact, any person who has firm beliefs of their own on a given subject isn't going to swayed by mere words, and certainly not by the same simple, dopey words repeated over and over.

While personally, I think social media is a craphole where brains go to die, some people use social media as a way of meeting other weird people. Some use it as a way of exploring different aspects of life. Still others use it as a venue of expression. Unfortunately, there are also those who use it as an excuse for refusing to develop adult inner lives. Those people rarely stay in it long, but they tend to do a lot of damage before they go.
 
gggoddammitt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Social media is like a public neurotoxin. It's overwhelming our collective synapses and is making it impossible to function. Errant signals that used to be ignored are now connecting and can't be shut off. Healthy communication is being drowned out, and we are being left with extreme, pathological signals and the increasingly frantic and opposite signals trying to operate in the opposite direction. Every stimulus, whether real or fake, is treated as real by some proportion of the population. The longer the crazy people keep getting reinforced by each other, the worse they get, but there is no way to turn off the crazy town feedback loop as long as everyone can connect with everyone.


Username checks out.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mock26: Yeah, yeah, yeah, and I am sure that this same argument was made as TV became more popular and earlier when radio became more popular and even earlier when newspapers became popular.


You can't talk back to the TV or the newspaper.


Well you can, but that's what got us into this problem.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I blame it on the decline and fall Of MySpace! Tom really was your friend! Tom never sold your data to the Russians, Tom never let the nazis take over, Tom was never a purveyor of fake news! Tom didn't even mind if you flat-ironed your hair, dyed it black, and put on eyeliner to look like an Egyptian mummy!

Your friend:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not sure what this is but you gave it all your data for free:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flemardo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I dunno if it's done anything. Stupids are still the same stupids. On the other hand the stupids can now find each other and become a gaggle of stupids.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dumbfounded. I used this exact same metaphor two weeks ago, of the nutcase on a soapbox, but I said instead of a bullhorn he had a device that send his mad ramblings right into the brains of thousands instantly. And that  in those thousands statistically there were a dozen as mad as he is, and they immediately had the ability to send that very message to thousands more.
Exponential growth.
"Its gone VIRAL."
Fark is my soapbox, mostly for the lol's, and until 2 weeks ago I had been a lurker only.
There's a few folks here that may be a few nuggets short of a 10 pack, and I have neuroses like many, but this community seems somehow insulated from the ego driven influencers and tribal propagandists on the rest of the web.
Is it because humor and sarcasm are tools primarily of, and I'm making a stretch here, the sharper tools in the Jungian shed of conciousness? Damned good subject for debate.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.