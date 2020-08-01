 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Age (Melbourne))   Malory Archer is going to be so pissed   (theage.com.au) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Papua New Guinea, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Australia, Police, Law enforcement agency, Australian Federal Police, Port Moresby, Crime  
•       •       •

1544 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 10:06 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did they outlaw turtlenecks?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That thing has a cargo capacity of around 1200 pounds with full fuel and tropical air.  500 kilos is probably do-able, unless of course someone brought a durian on board.  Durians are a real menace to proper aircraft operation.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

baka-san: Did they outlaw turtlenecks?


I saw an Aussie in a turtleneck once.  I think they killed him.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Reverend Horton Heat - Bales of Cocaine
Youtube z7eD2PFBhlE
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Did they outlaw turtlenecks?


Look baka-san, I didn't invent the turtleneck; but I was the first to recognize it's potential as a tactical garment.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the Aussie version of "American Made"? Did Barry fake his death and go into hiding down under but couldn't stop flying?
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nobody11155
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: That thing has a cargo capacity of around 1200 pounds with full fuel and tropical air.  500 kilos is probably do-able, unless of course someone brought a durian on board.  Durians are a real menace to proper aircraft operation.


Durian is a menace to everything.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What they don't properly teach you in pilot school is when you do weight and balance calculations and you are hauling a half a ton of coke, if you use some then your reflexes will be faster so you can skimp on weight the calculations.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it ants? 'Cause that's how you get ants!
 
bluewave69
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
on the one hand air travel is down alot so those cocaine run sticks out more on the other there is a oversupply of pilots that might be in financial difficulty atm.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I bet every one of those people on board had bangs!
 
cefm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: That thing has a cargo capacity of around 1200 pounds with full fuel and tropical air.  500 kilos is probably do-able, unless of course someone brought a durian on board.  Durians are a real menace to proper aircraft operation.


You can't even us public transport if you are carrying one in Singapore.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can afford $80 million in cocaine but not a bigger plane?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.