(CNN)   And it's a positive start of back to school in Indiana   (cnn.com) divider line
60
    More: Repeat, School officials, High school, school's clinic, extracurricular activities, student, Extracurricular activity, close contact, transportation  
•       •       •

wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hairlosscure2020.comView Full Size


Too much testing
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They started school before July was over?

I remember when it didn't start until Labor Day, when I was a kid.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine getting a letter from your kid's school... you tremble when you open it, then "thank gawd, it's only head lice!"
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: They started school before July was over?

I remember when it didn't start until Labor Day, when I was a kid.


Don't know about Indiana but there had been a press to do "year round" school a few decades back. Rather than one long summer break you had multiple terms with two or three weeks in between. The idea was to avoid the big set back that occurs over a long summer break.

And then there are those weird farming community rules where they start the kids early and then take a break when it's harvest time.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: Alphax: They started school before July was over?

I remember when it didn't start until Labor Day, when I was a kid.

Don't know about Indiana but there had been a press to do "year round" school a few decades back. Rather than one long summer break you had multiple terms with two or three weeks in between. The idea was to avoid the big set back that occurs over a long summer break.

And then there are those weird farming community rules where they start the kids early and then take a break when it's harvest time.


We didn't even have AC in school when I was going, aside from computer labs and some teachers' offices.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: wademh: Alphax: They started school before July was over?

I remember when it didn't start until Labor Day, when I was a kid.

Don't know about Indiana but there had been a press to do "year round" school a few decades back. Rather than one long summer break you had multiple terms with two or three weeks in between. The idea was to avoid the big set back that occurs over a long summer break.

And then there are those weird farming community rules where they start the kids early and then take a break when it's harvest time.

We didn't even have AC in school when I was going, aside from computer labs and some teachers' offices.


That's because before global heating the world was a comfortable 72 degrees year round.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I was a kid, they gave you shots for a pandemic.  THEN you had to walk to school.  Uphill.....
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: wademh: Alphax: They started school before July was over?

I remember when it didn't start until Labor Day, when I was a kid.

Don't know about Indiana but there had been a press to do "year round" school a few decades back. Rather than one long summer break you had multiple terms with two or three weeks in between. The idea was to avoid the big set back that occurs over a long summer break.

And then there are those weird farming community rules where they start the kids early and then take a break when it's harvest time.

We didn't even have AC in school when I was going, aside from computer labs and some teachers' offices.


Same here - started school mid-August (in Kansas heat) with no air conditioning and back then we had a dress code that said you couldn't wear shorts.  Damn those were some miserable days.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They take two weeks off in the fall for  a fall break and two weeks off for spring break.   I guess they need to start early to get all that time off in.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we had 6 months to get everyone tested.  quarantine those infected, and stop the spread of this disease.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why on earth are they letting unvaccinated kids go to school???
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what if 50-60,000 under 65's die in addition to all other causes of death for the year and it overflows our hospitals. We just absolutely need to send our kids off to be poorly baby-sat by second and third-round substitute teachers.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come the school year aint standard across the country? WTF... are we in the 1800s or what?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of how parents panic over any minor thing happening at their school. When the first kid dies at their school they will all take their kids our anyway.
 
gyorg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

rnatalie: They take two weeks off in the fall for  a fall break and two weeks off for spring break.   I guess they need to start early to get all that time off in.


I think it's a compromise with "school all year round". Everyone wants a summer, but it does work better for the kids to be in school longer and take longer breaks. It also allows vacations to be synchronized so random kids aren't out every week. The short summer and long breaks still seems weird to me as a parent, but I think it's the right idea.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We tried killing off the elderly for the Dow.  That really didn't work.  So, let's try children!!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Only bioterrorists want to open schools for in person learning during a pandemic.

America's death toll from Covid-19 is beyond 50 September 11th attacks and it's closing in on 40,000 Benghazis.

The pandemic needs over 50 9/11s worth of response and it demands at least 40,000 Benghazis of outrage.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Think of how parents panic over any minor thing happening at their school. When the first kid dies at their school they will all take their kids our anyway.


And when that happens...
People will be complaining, "why didn't you plan on distance learning from the start!?!?"

And the school boards will respond, "the GOP governors threatened to deny funding if we didn't re-open."

And when the people ask the GOP governors, "Why did you force schools to re-open?"

The GOP will say, "no one could possibly have seen this coming."

Everyone saw it coming.
 
Veloram
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wademh: [hairlosscure2020.com image 546x607]

Too much testing


I'm more interested about the part where he's never had any sort of orthopedic surgery to treat those bone spurs that got him out of Vietnam then suddenly went away.
 
Number 216
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Only bioterrorists want to open schools for in person learning during a pandemic.

America's death toll from Covid-19 is beyond 50 September 11th attacks and it's closing in on 40,000 Benghazis.

The pandemic needs over 50 9/11s worth of response and it demands at least 40,000 Benghazis of outrage.


But the president says it's perfectly ok to open up schools to expose kids and elderly teachers to the virus, but having a convention, it's nowhere safe enough for that!
 
NevynFox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shamelessly stolen.
 
listerine69
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's terrible.

Going to school in July?
 
eiger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As someone who is scheduled to enter a classroom in Florida in less than three weeks, I'm getting a kick out of this story.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eiger: As someone who is scheduled to enter a classroom in Florida in less than three weeks, I'm getting a kick out of this story.


Just make sure there aren't any buckets around.

Stay safe
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lolmao500: How come the school year aint standard across the country? WTF... are we in the 1800s or what?


State's rights.

The year round idea isn't popular with teachers who have summer jobs. Or masters classes. Or certification training. Etc.
 
anuran
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Think of how parents panic over any minor thing happening at their school. When the first kid dies at their school they will all take their kids our anyway.


The MAGATS and Qcult and covidiots won't. It's religious faith tothem
 
Veloram
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eiger: As someone who is scheduled to enter a classroom in Florida in less than three weeks, I'm getting a kick out of this story.


By "kick" do you mean "feeling of existential terror"?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Back when I was a kid, they gave you shots for a pandemic.  THEN you had to walk to school.  Uphill.....


both ways?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: So what if 50-60,000 under 65's die in addition to all other causes of death for the year and it overflows our hospitals. We just absolutely need to send our kids off to be poorly baby-sat by second and third-round substitute teachers.


That's assuming we are even able to find enough people willing to be substitute teachers to keep the schools open. Once the virus starts ripping through teachers, I bet you'll find the applicant pool drops to basically zero.
 
jpinard1 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So how  does one quarantine a child at home to make sure they don't infect their parents (or grandparents)n that are raising them?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alphax: They started school before July was over?

I remember when it didn't start until Labor Day, when I was a kid.


I'm glad I'm not the only one who stared at the date after reading the headline and wondered if I'd missed a month or so.
 
12349876
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alphax: They started school before July was over?

I remember when it didn't start until Labor Day, when I was a kid.


This is a little early but starting by mid-August is common especially in the South.  It also means school ends BEFORE Memorial Day if there aren't many snow days.    As a kid you either ended well AFTER Memorial Day or had fewer total school days.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Serious Black: JerryHeisenberg: So what if 50-60,000 under 65's die in addition to all other causes of death for the year and it overflows our hospitals. We just absolutely need to send our kids off to be poorly baby-sat by second and third-round substitute teachers.

That's assuming we are even able to find enough people willing to be substitute teachers to keep the schools open. Once the virus starts ripping through teachers, I bet you'll find the applicant pool drops to basically zero.


Judging by how the college kids around me act (granted I live in a red state), I can imagine that if schools drop their standards through the floor, then they could hypothetically fill the positions with the young, the desperate, and the poor. But yea...

/"the young, the desperate, and the poor" sounds like a soap opera
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you start school in July, God will smite you.
 
eiger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Veloram: eiger: As someone who is scheduled to enter a classroom in Florida in less than three weeks, I'm getting a kick out of this story.

By "kick" do you mean "feeling of existential terror"?


Pretty much. I teach in higher ed, so my exposure will be much, much lower than K-12 teachers. I'm still not happy though.

I got an e-mail from a faculty member last night asking if the school could be sued if someone dies.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: KarmicDisaster: Think of how parents panic over any minor thing happening at their school. When the first kid dies at their school they will all take their kids our anyway.

And when that happens...
People will be complaining, "why didn't you plan on distance learning from the start!?!?"

And the school boards will respond, "the GOP governors threatened to deny funding if we didn't re-open."

And when the people ask the GOP governors, "Why did you force schools to re-open?"

The GOP will say, "no one could possibly have seen this coming."

Everyone saw it coming.


And still 60% of people will still vote GOP in those states... because its a death cult.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Veloram: wademh: [hairlosscure2020.com image 546x607]

Too much testing

I'm more interested about the part where he's never had any sort of orthopedic surgery to treat those bone spurs that got him out of Vietnam then suddenly went away.


They went to his brain.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eiger: As someone who is scheduled to enter a classroom in Florida in less than three weeks, I'm getting a kick out of this story.


Or you know... don't.

Lets say you get covid but you dont die from it... chances are, if you end up in the hospital, it will costs you more to get treated in hospital than what you would earn all year even with medical insurance.

So its doesnt make sense from a financial perspective nor from a health perspective... why would you go?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jpinard1: So how  does one quarantine a child at home to make sure they don't infect their parents (or grandparents)n that are raising them?


You just do it.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NevynFox: [Fark user image 425x281]
Shamelessly stolen.


Fark user image
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We won't see a rise is cases due to school openings if we cit back on testing.

Chalkboard, lunch breaks.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: We tried killing off the elderly for the Dow.  That really didn't work.  So, let's try children!!


it's a death cult.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This didn't have to happen.

I don't understand people sometimes.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Forget Covid-19. Why in the hell are they going back to school in the middle of the damned summer? Must we continue to pursue the Japanese, control your population with youth suicide, model? Are we really to stupid to LOOK AT FINLAND?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
" As part of the district's return to in-person learning, 'all areas of all schools' are already being disinfected professionally each evening, according to Olin's letter. But the superintendent noted that special attention would be given to areas and classrooms that the infected student had visited. "


Pay extra attention to all the doorknobs the student licked
 
casual disregard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: " As part of the district's return to in-person learning, 'all areas of all schools' are already being disinfected professionally each evening, according to Olin's letter. But the superintendent noted that special attention would be given to areas and classrooms that the infected student had visited. "


Pay extra attention to all the doorknobs the student licked


It's been a couple decades since I entered a school (thank god) but wouldn't any area a student visited be all of them? They're kind of like cockroaches.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

anuran: KarmicDisaster: Think of how parents panic over any minor thing happening at their school. When the first kid dies at their school they will all take their kids our anyway.

The MAGATS and Qcult and covidiots won't. It's religious faith tothem


No doubt. But I doubt that many teachers are going to report for work at that point either, even if it means being fired. They have a much higher chance of death than the kids do.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alphax: They started school before July was over?

I remember when it didn't start until Labor Day, when I was a kid.


Could be trying to get an early finish to the fall semester to keep kids away from peak flu season. A couple colleges are doing this: They want classes finished by Thanksgiving so students are home and away from peak flu season, which is expected to combine with COVID-19 and cause serious challenges to the health care system.
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm a high school teacher in Sweden, and we have had in-person classes this whole time. Sure, many of the teachers got sick, and yes, I almost killed my wife by bringing it home, but they have a surefire way to deal with it here:
Ignore it.
Pretend everything is okay and school is magically anti-viral.

When nobody is aware of how many faculty/staff are getting sick, then they have no reason to be concerned. It worked like a dream.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Skwishmitten: I'm a high school teacher in Sweden, and we have had in-person classes this whole time. Sure, many of the teachers got sick, and yes, I almost killed my wife by bringing it home, but they have a surefire way to deal with it here:
Ignore it.
Pretend everything is okay and school is magically anti-viral.

When nobody is aware of how many faculty/staff are getting sick, then they have no reason to be concerned. It worked like a dream.


I'm of Swedish descent as are some other FARKers.

I'm so so so disappointed in how Sweden handled this. Maybe even more than USA did.

I expected better from the Swedes. But it wouldn't be the first time they ignored a problem facing the entire world.
 
