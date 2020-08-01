 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Furious mother-in-law to be stops wedding midway through after bride mentions the groom's 'flaws'   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If my wife had said I had flaws at my wedding I think my mom would have said you don't know the half of it, but it's too late now sucker!
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Run.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's kind of funny getting to my age and realizing people still need to make all the same stupid mistakes I did.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This thrilling scene happened a few years ago. Are they still married?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that was your last chance to run.  MIL blows up for bs and the husband just stares at the ground instead of standing up for the wife.  the whole marriage will be the MIL nitpicking and biatching to her face and then whispering in the husbands ear behind her back
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mother-in-law wore shorts and a t-shirt to the wedding. I'm guessing she wasn't in any of the photos.
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: that was your last chance to run.  MIL blows up for bs and the husband just stares at the ground instead of standing up for the wife.  the whole marriage will be the MIL nitpicking and biatching to her face and then whispering in the husbands ear behind her back


He did stand up to her once he got over the shock.  The bride can use the anger of someone she isn't related to to fight back immediately; this poor guy had to come to terms with his own farking mother making a scene at his wedding and attacking his new wife.  It took a moment for the gears to stop grinding in his head.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing is, your wife WILL eventually drive you crazy with all the dumbass hangups that your inlaws have.

So, if her parents have silly scaredy-cat hangups based on superstition, old wive's tales bigotry and willful ignorance, RUN don't walk.  Your life WILL be hell after a short while.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reaction to a heartfelt moment feels strangely 'murican.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get too dressed up or anything
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: This thrilling scene happened a few years ago. Are they still married?


Groom seemed to have sided with his bride, so I'm guessing they are.
 
bismark189
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only in America will an old white woman think it's ok to wear shorts and a t-shirt to a wedding.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your mom is a Karen then she is a Karent.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bismark189: Only in America will an old white woman think it's ok to wear shorts and a t-shirt to a wedding.


I'm just curious, how does this hag's race have any bearing on anything?
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bismark189: Only in America will an old white woman think it's ok to wear shorts and a t-shirt to a wedding.


Some people don't do over the top weddings.  My parents wore casual clothes in their wedding.  They celebrate 44 years of marriage this year.
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: It's kind of funny getting to my age and realizing people still need to make all the same stupid mistakes I did.


It makes me reflect on how dismissive I was when I was younger of the advice that older people provided without me asking for it.

Now I give the same advice.

I blame the youth-fueled hormone cocktail for my ignoring good advice.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a thousand dollar wedding?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 416x1024]


The words look like English.

But they aren't?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If my wife had said I had flaws at my wedding I think my mom would have said you don't know the half of it, but it's too late now sucker!


My mom laughed and said, "You want a list?" Her dad piped up said, "We have a list of hers too... want to trade?"
 
aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 416x1024]

The words look like English.

But they aren't?


I can understand it perfectly.

Of course, I'm drunk.

There may be a relationship between these two things.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aagrajag: casual disregard: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 416x1024]

The words look like English.

But they aren't?

I can understand it perfectly.

Of course, I'm drunk.

There may be a relationship between these two things.


Let's don't be sober if we can help it.

For only seven people to be arrested it couldn't have been a very impressive wedding, eh?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If my wife had said I had flaws at my wedding I think my mom would have said you don't know the half of it, but it's too late now sucker!


Same here. Ma is now disabled and moved in with us. Sometimes if I piss my wife off, she'll ask my mom if it's too late to return me, and that she has the receipt. To which ma replies that the returns period expired 14 years ago, so she's stuck with me. All sales are final.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: bismark189: Only in America will an old white woman think it's ok to wear shorts and a t-shirt to a wedding.

Some people don't do over the top weddings.  My parents wore casual clothes in their wedding.  They celebrate 44 years of marriage this year.


The brides in a gown, the groom is in a suit. Everyone else is dressed nicely. The mother of the groom comes in in shorts and a T-shirt. But you're OK with the casual clothes thing. Yikes!
 
cocozilla
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All my MIL did was trip over my wifes dress and fall over....
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The footage starts as the bridge is seen exchanging her vows that she has written with her husband, just seconds after completing her vows her mother-in-law shouts aggressively toward the altar. "

She's a very supportive spouse, able to assist in crossing life's turbulent waters?
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

oldcub: Barfmaker: It's kind of funny getting to my age and realizing people still need to make all the same stupid mistakes I did.

It makes me reflect on how dismissive I was when I was younger of the advice that older people provided without me asking for it.

Now I give the same advice.

I blame the youth-fueled hormone cocktail for my ignoring good advice.


You're born knowing everything and lose it as you get older.  That's where senility comes from.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mom sounds like she's on oxy or maybe a little drunk.  Bride needs to cut her losses.  This situation is not going to improve until mom is dead.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Welp... I'm flawed but lovable and my mom is dead.

Ladies?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 416x1024]

The words look like English.

But they aren't?


First of all isn't melee French?

Wait, isn't English Norman?

I have a confuse.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mom?

Seriously, something my mother does at every single gathering of more than 3 people.

/Have not talked to the woman since 1988
//Brothers take turn dealing with her shiat
///Life is too short to deal with evil goonts.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chieromancer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shouldna know when MIL shows up in a t-shirt and shorts. You know she was wearing flip flops, too. Guess all of her wedding budget went towards paying for the wedding and had no money to buy herself a skirt, at least.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Selling that to the Sun probably paid for the entire wedding and then some.
 
It's pronounced pacKAGE
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Mom?

Seriously, something my mother does at every single gathering of more than 3 people.

/Have not talked to the woman since 1988
//Brothers take turn dealing with her shiat
///Life is too short to deal with evil goonts.


My mom did not like my wife very much. My mom is dead now, so it's easier.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If my wife had said I had flaws at my wedding I think my mom would have said you don't know the half of it, but it's too late now sucker!


I believe my mother's words to my wife was "He's your problem now."
 
