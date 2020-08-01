 Skip to content
(Fox News)   This is why we don't have flying cars
    Alaska, state Rep. Gary Knopp, Alaska state lawmaker, Alaska State Troopers, Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage, Alaska, Soldotna, Alaska, Gary Knopp  
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FAA investigation just starting.  I'm assuming that neither pilot had any idea that they might encounter other aircraft near the Soldotna, Alaska airport.

ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"It was horrific. It was just like 9/11."

FFS, lady. Stop yourself before you speak again.

Stop.
Yourself.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People can't drive standard cars without crashing them and we want to add a z axis to that? Also, "careful, it stalls sometimes on rainy days" takes on a new meaning.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sucks. Both pilots knew each other.

One of the planes was a tourist outfit. I'll bet that was the distracted pilot who didn't realize he'd strayed into the takeoff zone.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A message sent to the state Division of Elections to see if Knopp's name would remain on the ballot was not immediately returned."

Jesus, the corpse is still smoldering.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: People can't drive standard cars without crashing them and we want to add a z axis to that? Also, "careful, it stalls sometimes on rainy days" takes on a new meaning.


Gravity:It's the LAW!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE FLYING CAR (A Short Film by Kevin Smith)
Youtube BXYjqLLQ5KA
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "A message sent to the state Division of Elections to see if Knopp's name would remain on the ballot was not immediately returned."

Jesus, the corpse is still smoldering.


Probably not the first time a dead person still ran in an election.

/ if elected, their policies may change though
// brrrrrraaaaaaiiinnnnnnssss
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why our flying cars should all be dirigibles, that way we'll just harmlessly bounce off each other.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: That sucks. Both pilots knew each other.

One of the planes was a tourist outfit. I'll bet that was the distracted pilot who didn't realize he'd strayed into the takeoff zone.


Possible, also possible the other guy made a massive error, he was a Republican after all.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figures that they were Republicans. Survival of the fittest and all; live by the sword...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: That sucks. Both pilots knew each other.

One of the planes was a tourist outfit. I'll bet that was the distracted pilot who didn't realize he'd strayed into the takeoff zone.


I've been a commercial pilot for over 40 years. Never heard of a takeoff zone. Goggle it for me.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: That sucks. Both pilots knew each other.


Do you think at one point, right before impact, one or both said "Hey! I know that guy!"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who wasn't announcing on CTAF.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: Another Government Employee: That sucks. Both pilots knew each other.

One of the planes was a tourist outfit. I'll bet that was the distracted pilot who didn't realize he'd strayed into the takeoff zone.

I've been a commercial pilot for over 40 years. Never heard of a takeoff zone. Goggle it for me.


The goggles do nothing.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me or has the news style gone from:
7 dead in Alaskan midair collision, including GOP lawmaker

To:
Alaska midair collision kills GOP state lawmaker, 6 others
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked at the comments, Ray.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: Yaw String: Another Government Employee: That sucks. Both pilots knew each other.

One of the planes was a tourist outfit. I'll bet that was the distracted pilot who didn't realize he'd strayed into the takeoff zone.

I've been a commercial pilot for over 40 years. Never heard of a takeoff zone. Goggle it for me.

The goggles do nothing.


Neither does my spelling (wink)
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 600x399]


LOL....Red Bull....

It really does give you wings  (or at least a get out of jail free card)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: Another Government Employee: That sucks. Both pilots knew each other.

One of the planes was a tourist outfit. I'll bet that was the distracted pilot who didn't realize he'd strayed into the takeoff zone.

I've been a commercial pilot for over 40 years. Never heard of a takeoff zone. Goggle it for me.


If you were a top gun, you would know it is obviously close to the danger zone!
 
Yaw String
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Yaw String: Another Government Employee: That sucks. Both pilots knew each other.

One of the planes was a tourist outfit. I'll bet that was the distracted pilot who didn't realize he'd strayed into the takeoff zone.

I've been a commercial pilot for over 40 years. Never heard of a takeoff zone. Goggle it for me.

If you were a top gun, you would know it is obviously close to the danger zone!


That's near the highway right?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Myth Busted

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Yaw String: DON.MAC: Yaw String: Another Government Employee: That sucks. Both pilots knew each other.

One of the planes was a tourist outfit. I'll bet that was the distracted pilot who didn't realize he'd strayed into the takeoff zone.

I've been a commercial pilot for over 40 years. Never heard of a takeoff zone. Goggle it for me.

If you were a top gun, you would know it is obviously close to the danger zone!

That's near the highway right?


They won't let you run the motorbike down the taxi way now will they?
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This seems to be a trend in Alaska.  Every so many years, an Alaskan GOP politician dies in a airplane crash.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: This is why our flying cars should all be dirigibles, that way we'll just harmlessly bounce off each other.


Lakehurst, NJ disagrees.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Another Government Employee: That sucks. Both pilots knew each other.

One of the planes was a tourist outfit. I'll bet that was the distracted pilot who didn't realize he'd strayed into the takeoff zone.

I've been a commercial pilot for over 40 years. Never heard of a takeoff zone. Goggle it for me.


not a pilot but it sounds like there should be a "don't fly in here because planes are taking off" area
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Another Government Employee: That sucks. Both pilots knew each other.

One of the planes was a tourist outfit. I'll bet that was the distracted pilot who didn't realize he'd strayed into the takeoff zone.

I've been a commercial pilot for over 40 years. Never heard of a takeoff zone. Goggle it for me.


Sorry. "Runway Protection Zone".  Is that better?

/ I live in one.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Q: Where's my flying car?

Fark user imageView Full Size

A: Stuck in a tree.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Assisting police with inquiry:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar:

not a pilot but it sounds like there should be a "don't fly in here because planes are taking off" area

At airports like where this happened, small planes use a "the pattern" which is a box around the runway.  You fly parallel to the runway going the direction of take off/landing a bit off to the right and 800 to 1000 ft above the runway, pass the end and then make a left turn, fly a bit, make another left turn. At this point you have crossed above departing traffic.  You go "downwind" and drop power, making two more left turns to get lined up for the runway.  Several steps can be cut out like if you approach from the other side and some times it is right turns because of hills/towers/ residential areas.  Sometimes the pattern altitude is higher.  In most countries the straight in approach used by airlines is against the rules in most cases but the FAA allows them in most small airports.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: People can't drive standard cars without crashing them and we want to add a z axis to that? Also, "careful, it stalls sometimes on rainy days" takes on a new meaning.


Well, flight isn't exactly a new idea. We've had some practice at it.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "A message sent to the state Division of Elections to see if Knopp's name would remain on the ballot was not immediately returned."

Jesus, the corpse is still smoldering.


It's an ugly situation that I think deserves attention regardless how fresh the corpse is.  IIRC some states and municipalities have laws about deceased candidates staying and then their political party gets to appoint someone if the deceased candidate wins in the election.  Which, frankly, I find both undemocratically discusting as well as ghoulish.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "A message sent to the state Division of Elections to see if Knopp's name would remain on the ballot was not immediately returned."

Jesus, the corpse is still smoldering.

It's an ugly situation that I think deserves attention regardless how fresh the corpse is.  IIRC some states and municipalities have laws about deceased candidates staying and then their political party gets to appoint someone if the deceased candidate wins in the election.  Which, frankly, I find both undemocratically discusting as well as ghoulish.


Like Missouri Gov Mel Carnahan?
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tower: "Maintain your holding pattern, another plane is landing."

Knopp : "Fake NEWS!"
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: This is why our flying cars should all be dirigibles, that way we'll just harmlessly bounce off each other.


You just know that someone will use hydrogen because they couldn't get enough helium.....
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.