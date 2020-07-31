 Skip to content
(South China Morning Post)   Not masking up at the market, becoming emotional, and attacking a cop? That's a pepper-sprayin' ... and proof the U.S. is not the exclusive home of covidiots   (scmp.com) divider line
    Pepper spray, police use pepper spray, Hong Kong woman  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are many people walking around in stores with entitlement issues, rage disorders, and low impulse control. That's why working retail is such a horrible job. The average customer doesn't usually see it, though, unless they accidentally bump into the crazy person, or take the last rotisserie chicken. The issue of mask wearing seems to have triggered every dysfunction these dysfunctional people have. I'm damned if I see why.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not to go too easy on these fools, but the stress of this situation is causing all kinds of extreme reactions, I'm sure.  People have had all types of their regular support systems crippled, or stripped away altogether.  I've seen it happening in several other contexts, people who need help having it taken away.

People aren't taking medications because they're laid off and don't have insurance.  Trying to get help from the government with that right now is almost as fruitless as getting someone on the phone when there's a problem drawing your unemployment.

Speaking of which, I know people who didn't receive any unemployment for 6-8 weeks.  That's long enough to ruin most Americans.  And, again, good luck getting in touch with anyone who can tell you why that's happening, or help to correct it.  And now it seems most of it will be taken away.

And almost anyone who meets with any kind of support group, formal or informal, has probably lost that.

I think many people are being overwhelmed by circumstances, and there's no end in sight.  There's so much desire to see a return to normalcy that I'm sure there are a lot of people acting out in irrational ways.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

When 'acting out' risks other people's lives, they can fark off.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, China? Middle-aged woman? Oh, yeah, you best watch yourself, son, for they can be terrifying.

There is an idiom from The Records of the Grand Historian that goes: 寡廉鮮恥, "Little moderation, little shame". I think it's neat because in Japanese, the first two characters are pronounced as:

"Karen"

A little joke of history.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pepper spray was probably unnecessary, but I enjoyed it anyway
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Subby, there are covidiots everywhere. Even Australia.
 
