 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Today)   Philippine national in custody for attacking and dismembering Gifu cow, taking the head with him. She don't lie, she don't lie, she don't lie, cow brain   (japantoday.com) divider line
2
    More: Weird, English-language films, American films, Gifu Prefecture, head of a cow, Osualdo Alemania Galindo, 46-year-old man, body of the 500-kilogram, Criminal law  
•       •       •

125 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 9:20 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That took me a minute to think of the song subby referenced.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I always thought J.J. Cale was singing "She don't like cocaine," which was ridiculous.  What young lady doesn't enjoy cocaine?
Wagyu gonna do?
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.