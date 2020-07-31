 Skip to content
(CNN) If you ever dreamed of spending the night in a Walmart parking lot I have some bad news for you
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh no!
Where will Gas Pedal and Nestor live now?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's unfortunate. I've been on a few road trips where do to late hours and busy roads there were no hotels available. Walmart parking lots were a godsend because they were large enough to give you some privacy, well-lit to prevent petty crime, and you could often go into the Walmart if you needed the restroom or if the situation outside became dangerous.
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
this is why we can't have...things.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Walmart near me has a big sign posted that says no overnight parking
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure some of it is due to the massive homeless crisis in some parts of the country. Plenty of people living in their RVs now.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Catlenfell: I'm sure some of it is due to the massive homeless crisis in some parts of the country. Plenty of people living in their RVs now.


Walmart has been a pretty big supporter of people living out of RVs and Travel trailers in the past so long as they don't make their lots a permanent home. It's still advice given to a lot of people who live on thre road that Walmart is a safe place to spend a few hours if other arrangements aren't feasible.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: I'm sure some of it is due to the massive homeless crisis in some parts of the country. Plenty of people living in their RVs now.


My thoughts exactly.
It was ok for people passing through, especially as they will need supplies.
But making it permanent reduces parking, as well can have negative issues if RV people do not maintain vehicle or throw waste out.

I'm sure the majority do their best to not ruin it for everyone, but you still have the minority.
If I was in Walmart's shoes, especially in today's floating sentiments I'd allow it, AND be very clear those who were not allowed as to why they were kicked off.
Brownie points in the community go a long way.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They said the policy is up to the store manager, but lots of places with shopping adjacent to interstates prohibit overnight parking of any kind, to prevent the lot from becoming an ersatz truck stop.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/I wonder how strong that suction cup rubber is, like if meets a piano wire sharpened to a point
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Catlenfell: I'm sure some of it is due to the massive homeless crisis in some parts of the country. Plenty of people living in their RVs now.

Walmart has been a pretty big supporter of people living out of RVs and Travel trailers in the past so long as they don't make their lots a permanent home. It's still advice given to a lot of people who live on thre road that Walmart is a safe place to spend a few hours if other arrangements aren't feasible.


They even paid for a blog from a couple of RVers crossing the country. Which backfired because they hadn't disclosed that Walmart was paying them to make the trip.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some of these restrictions are due to RV travelers leaving litter in parking lots and dumping out wastewater from their toilets on the pavement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
krinklechip
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 214x236]
[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

/I wonder how strong that suction cup rubber is, like if meets a piano wire sharpened to a point


Full blast your heater for about 15 minutes and you can remove it with a credit card.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I had my RV, I usually just stayed in a truck stop after gassing up at the end of a long day driving.  I would stay in a Walmart parking lot, though. Also, overnight in rest areas aren't bad.
 
