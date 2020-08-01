 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Not to get everyone all paranoid, but the FBI is investigating after a "drone-a-palooza" was observed over a nuclear power plant in Arizona for two nights in a row   (azfamily.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 7:05 AM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gonna need bigger drones if you want to take down a nuclear power plant.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe put these on station?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
those are ufo's
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They need to use some counter measures.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lolmao500: You gonna need bigger drones if you want to take down a nuclear power plant.


Exactly! Nothing so weak could ever harm something so strong.

mediad.publicbroadcasting.netView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe put these on station?

[Fark user image image 425x458]


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
erhartclan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
StoPPeRmobile:

I wasn't really looking out for that.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Gollie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lolmao500: You gonna need bigger drones if you want to take down a nuclear power plant.


iirc, they tested nuclear plant dome designs by crashing jet planes into them.

https://interestingengineering.com/cr​a​shed-jet-nuclear-reactor-test
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The drones don't bother me half as much as the staffing and maintenance "exceptions" they talk about at the end of the article.

Having to work 14 consecutive 12 hour days? Deferred maintenance? Way to bury the lede.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gollie: lolmao500: You gonna need bigger drones if you want to take down a nuclear power plant.

iirc, they tested nuclear plant dome designs by crashing jet planes into them.

https://interestingengineering.com/cra​shed-jet-nuclear-reactor-test


So what you're saying is that nuclear plants have never been tested to see if they can withstand a drone strike.  Ever.

This is deeply concerning.

/takes deep sip from coffee mug of concern
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DiDGr8: Having to work 14 consecutive 12 hour days?


They're spending half their time outside watching drones, from the sound of it.
 
