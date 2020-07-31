 Skip to content
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
White president S That's a lot of evictions. If one out of six Americans is homeless, do we officially qualify as a "shiat Hole Country?"
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ha ha I meant "White prez SHC"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"It's hard for me to conceive of someone being willing to put another person out in the street in the middle of a deadly pandemic, and I'm high risk. I'm 70. I have heart issues and I'm diabetic," Azar said.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Everybody just slide one apartment over and start over.

At some point, the tenants have more power than the landlords if they acted collectively.

I'm just saying...
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How in hell are they going to fight 43,000,000 squatters?

The social contract Etch-A-Sketch just gets shaken and upwards of 50 million people just say, "What rent?"
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wejash: Everybody just slide one apartment over and start over.

At some point, the tenants have more power than the landlords if they acted collectively.

I'm just saying...


All the bootstrappy Fox news will just tell you that that's socializm.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, and where will those millions go? I get the impression that a bunch of mayors, governors, and congress critters are about to find out.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Millions homeless? Small potatoes compared to Trump just banning Tik Tok.

Focus on what's important people.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
43 million homeless people don't have addresses where they can receive their Amazon shipments. The 3,500 people who pay for the Netflix of those 43 million won't be able to afford it anymore. Everyone they'll have to ditch their smartphones and switch to burners. These things aren't big deals, until the bottom falls out from under the stonks. Once congresscritters remember this part of the fallout, THEN they'll be inspired to act.

It would be easier and better for everyone if they could just take their cues from more fundamental factors like humanitarian crisis or global pandemic, but at least they're motivated by something.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the midst of a deadly heat wave.  And they're far more likely to vote (D).  Nah, coincidence. Or maybe an overzealous staffer.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: Millions homeless? Small potatoes compared to Trump just banning Tik Tok.

Focus on what's important people.


Ok 2020 has so absolutely obliterated satire that despite my decision to immediately click the Funny button, I'm now pausing and bothering to ask you if you're joking.  In the past I'd be 99.999999% certain. This year I'm down to 60%.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

pxlboy: Yeah, and where will those millions go? I get the impression that a bunch of mayors, governors, and congress critters are about to find out.


Sure, they'll mostly be from populated areas. That vote blue. They have blue mayors and congresscritters, and tend to have blue gubnahs.  So it's a nice setup to try to blame blue areas for the inevitable disaster of Trump' own creation.

/underestimating the absolute depths to which trump mcconnell will go is not a good idea
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: White president S That's a lot of evictions. If one out of six Americans is homeless, do we officially qualify as a "shiat Hole Country?"


Why the future tense?

Spoiler: we were on the brink for decades and it merely caught up with us
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gameshowhost: pxlboy: Yeah, and where will those millions go? I get the impression that a bunch of mayors, governors, and congress critters are about to find out.

Sure, they'll mostly be from populated areas. That vote blue. They have blue mayors and congresscritters, and tend to have blue gubnahs.  So it's a nice setup to try to blame blue areas for the inevitable disaster of Trump' own creation.

/underestimating the absolute depths to which trump mcconnell will go is not a good idea


I hadn't thought of it from that angle.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pxlboy: gameshowhost: pxlboy: Yeah, and where will those millions go? I get the impression that a bunch of mayors, governors, and congress critters are about to find out.

Sure, they'll mostly be from populated areas. That vote blue. They have blue mayors and congresscritters, and tend to have blue gubnahs.  So it's a nice setup to try to blame blue areas for the inevitable disaster of Trump' own creation.

/underestimating the absolute depths to which trump mcconnell will go is not a good idea

I hadn't thought of it from that angle.


I can think like the Sith since I used to be a Reagan acolyte during my stupid youth, but am 100% Jedi.  The shiat that occurs to me is pretty awful. ( ._.)
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's more cheap homes for the wealthiest to buy and rent back to the rest of us. We're screwed.
 
b19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now Trump is wondering aloud whether homeless people can vote or not.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We expected things to get bad four years ago, but this is below and beyond expectations.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nnnnn Check please!
 
Greylight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Something something permanent address voter registration requirement for mail in voting.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Except for Miller they're not even actively trying to be evil.

Let that soak in for a moment or two.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: How in hell are they going to fight 43,000,000 squatters?



They'll start with the poorest and darkest-skinned squatters first.

Bro, don't you even 'Mercia?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
[shrug]

We could have handled this in March, but that would have been too easy.

We could handle it now, but it would be "socialism". It would mean acknowledging that people who can't work through no fault of their own can't pay rent, and the government needs to pay it for them; they're not deadbeats or leeches preying on society; but that's just too subtle a point for the Calvinist swine who run this sorry nation.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: How in hell are they going to fight 43,000,000 squatters?


One at a time from darkest to lightest.
 
JRoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We'll be fine as long as we have a strong leader that cares about America and takes action instead of assigning blame.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: [shrug]

We could have handled this in March, but that would have been too easy.

We could handle it now, but it would be "socialism". It would mean acknowledging that people who can't work through no fault of their own can't pay rent, and the government needs to pay it for them; they're not deadbeats or leeches preying on society; but that's just too subtle a point for the Calvinist swine who run this sorry nation.


Aye
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It'll be ok, we're the richest country in the world.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
GREATEST. COUNTRY. ON. EARTH.

I got my SSI. What's wrong with you other slackers?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hate the stammering yam as much as any of you. But I think there are only around 43-45 million renters TOTAL in US. I'm in no way trying to underplay the severity of this crisis.  Forbes and Statista estimated that as many as 40% of renters may be at risk. Other agencies are estimating 20-30% eviction rates.
This is going to affect EVERYONE. Members of BOTH parties will suffer along with millions who do not participate in the political process. Annual evictions in a "normal" year are around 2.3-2.6% of all renters.

I have ALWAYS been of the mind that government will respond with more stimulus. Sadly, I don't know how much is enough or if the government even has the resources for what is coming.

I've pointed out previously, that Wall Street's gains in Dow Jones since pandemic (and particularly NASDAQ with lure of "tech" stonks) are not indicative of this country's overall economy right now.
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: I hate the stammering yam as much as any of you. But I think there are only around 43-45 million renters TOTAL in US. I'm in no way trying to underplay the severity of this crisis.  Forbes and Statista estimated that as many as 40% of renters may be at risk. Other agencies are estimating 20-30% eviction rates.
This is going to affect EVERYONE. Members of BOTH parties will suffer along with millions who do not participate in the political process. Annual evictions in a "normal" year are around 2.3-2.6% of all renters.

I have ALWAYS been of the mind that government will respond with more stimulus. Sadly, I don't know how much is enough or if the government even has the resources for what is coming.

I've pointed out previously, that Wall Street's gains in Dow Jones since pandemic (and particularly NASDAQ with lure of "tech" stonks) are not indicative of this country's overall economy right now.


Hi, people that can't pay their mortgages will get kicked out too.
 
ccunningham22
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wejash: Everybody just slide one apartment over and start over.

At some point, the tenants have more power than the landlords if they acted collectively.

I'm just saying...


Theres yer problem right there.. acting collectively is how you catch the socializms. People are either too stupid, too selfish, or too much of an asshole to realize things might get a little better for them if they did stuff like that.

We should create an all encompassing collective or union that requires dues and provides essential services. Call it something like... Go Vermont.  People love cheering.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: But I think there are only around 43-45 million renters TOTAL in US.


Citation neede- oh wait, you 'think' there are ONLY 43 MILLION renters. Ok, guess you get out of that one, you superior centrist.

100 million Americans rent.

That's 43 million households though

So you're kinda sorta maybe correct in the way that counts people of a household as a single person.

Even with your (uncited) estimates of 20-40% potential evictions, that's 20-40 MILLION people looking for a home.
Some may be taken in  by family/friends, but many will not be. So guess you can shrug your shoulders now and say 'well it's not so bad after all, dumb-dumbs'.
 
