(Vox)   In the US, police are trained to be warriors. But, the expectation is for them to be social workers   (vox.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Much like the US Army and Marines from Vietnam to Iraq to Afghanistan... trainer to kill and break shiat... expected to win the peace and police the occupied lands with no training for that.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Which is why actual social workers should ride along with the police on those kinds of calls.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Police aren't trained be behave like warriors, they are trained to behave like cowards.  Protect themselves first and foremost.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well of course they are subby. How efng social do they have to be to protect our overlords' property or wealth?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sgygus: Police aren't trained be behave like warriors, they are trained to behave like cowards.  Protect themselves first and foremost.


They behave like a gang with benefits and a pension program.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Golly, the solution is beyond me.  How perplexing.
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"old news is so exciting."
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're trained to be military, and then they're given military weapons, all the way up to armored vehicles.  And then we wonder why they look at citizens as enemy combatants.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The problem is they haven't taken the training to its ultimate conclusion.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I keep having to explain to my parents that the problem with our police is that they're quite literally trained to shoot first and ask questions later, and they cannot wrap their heads around that.
 
