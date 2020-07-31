 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Kira Yoshikage, Katsuki Bakugo, and Megumin of the Crimson Demons wanted for questioning   (soranews24.com) divider line
12
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I don't think a Megumin would waste her one spell per day on that.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

isamudyson: I don't think a Megumin would waste her one spell per day on that.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

real_headhoncho: isamudyson: I don't think a Megumin would waste her one spell per day on that.

[media.tenor.com image 220x275] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Actual headline from the column of stories in the link:

Adult Cream Pie coming to McDonald's Japan

A different type of explosion.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Actual headline from the column of stories in the link:

Adult Cream Pie coming to McDonald's Japan

A different type of explosion.


All together?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Actual headline from the column of stories in the link:

Adult Cream Pie coming to McDonald's Japan

A different type of explosion.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ah, Konosuba.  Started rewatching it recently, started laugh my ass off at it again.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Konosuba OST - Explosion
Youtube ERKnkHq-6XA
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


"Why doesn't anyone listen to me when I tell them to be safe with propane?"
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In searching the blast site, investigators found six propane containers that had been inside the building, three of which had broken valves when recovered.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That blew up good, real good
 
