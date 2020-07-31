 Skip to content
(Inside EVs)   Tesla Model 3 driver crashes while fiddling with touchscreen to adjust wipers. German court finds him liable for using "an electronic device" while driving, fines him €200 and suspends his license. He should've just used the signal stalk... oh, wait   (insideevs.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But I've been repeatedly assured that Elon Musk is an infallible genius.

/re: the ticket? GOOD.jpg
//maybe the dipshiat will pay attention and learn something now
///no i mean elon, not the driver
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Needs voice activation controls.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Needs voice activation controls.


I need 2 controls beyond the wheel and pedals while driving: a turn signal, and a cabin recirculate button.  And that's it.  Everyone on board is far too terrified to use any of the many other features the car offers.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate touchscreens in cars for critical functions.  I can control everything in my '95 Impala SS by touch.  Don't have to take my eyes off the road to do anything.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. If you don't know how to work the wipers on a car before it starts raining, you've failed at basic safety in the first place. If your car requires use of a touchscreen for controlling wipers, it, too, has also failed at basic safety.
 
Uzzah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.  There is voice activation for wipers on the Model 3.
2.  There is a wiper/washer button on the turn signal stalk.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think cars would just have some kind of rain sensor. Considering what cars already do. Hum?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm a big fan of tactile controls, standardized placement, and the archaic but useful placement of the high beam switch on the floor.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Infotainment systems need to die.
 
Transplanted Eskimo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You think cars would just have some kind of rain sensor. Considering what cars already do. Hum?


I have one. They absolutely do. Although it can get a little overzealous. There's also a control for it on the stalk. This guy was just an idiot.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Needs voice activation controls.


No.  Buttons and switches and knobs.

I like Teslas except for the stupid smartphone paradigm.  Touchscreens are mostly a way to be very cheap, not very good.
 
sotua
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TWX: I hate touchscreens in cars for critical functions.  I can control everything in my '95 Impala SS by touch.  Don't have to take my eyes off the road to do anything.


Rode shotgun on a Tesla X the other day. Awesome acceleration, great ride, huge windows make it feel like a helicopter, but that damn iPad in the middle console really turned me off it. Everything needs to be manageable by touch, dammit! It's a farking car, don't make me take my eyes off the road.
 
Harry_Seldon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How come there isn't something like this on the steering wheel?

assets.logitech.comView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I drive a 2015 Outback...for some reason they made the clock and outside temp tiny, low on the display panel, and surrounded with reflective chrome that causes glare.  So to actually read these things involves some real attention away from the road.  I'm actually surprised it hasn't been implicated in accidents by now and recalled.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: But I've been repeatedly assured that Elon Musk is an infallible genius.

/re: the ticket? GOOD.jpg
//maybe the dipshiat will pay attention and learn something now
///no i mean elon, not the driver


Not sure how laws make Musk an idiot. Musk makes Ol' Musky a dingleberry.

People have been questioning how smart cars apply to traffic laws since the Tesla was released. Seems no different than the "inattentive driving" fine you can get for adjusting the radio volume button in a normal car. Or using your phone. Or sneezing.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Transplanted Eskimo: waxbeans: You think cars would just have some kind of rain sensor. Considering what cars already do. Hum?

I have one. They absolutely do. Although it can get a little overzealous. There's also a control for it on the stalk. This guy was just an idiot.


Oh. Cool.
Because thinking Jesus Christ they already parked themselves the cars I mean
 
oopsboom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
nothing you need to use while driving a car should require sight at all.  not for a second.  there should never be a mandatory reason to take your eyes off the road to control your car.  every necessary control should be easily accessible and fully identifiable by position and touch.

if you CHOOSE to crash b/c you're farking about with the mp3 player thats on you.
if you plow into the car in front of you b/c your choice was head down in the box to adjust wipers, or blinded by rain thats a massive design problem.

but thats also not a real thing here.  there WAS a way to control that option without taking eyes off road.  this guy either just didn't educate himself on it or chose not to use it.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: dodecahedron: Needs voice activation controls.


No.  Buttons and switches and knobs.


Porque no los dos?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll stick with my 2001 Mustang for now.  You turn its headlights on by pulling on a switch to the left of the steering wheel.  It's rather old school.

/would like a newer car but I'll keep driving this one till the wheels fall off.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry_Seldon: How come there isn't something like this on the steering wheel?

[assets.logitech.com image 800x687]


I'm surprised something like that ISN'T the steering wheel.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Uzzah: 1.  There is voice activation for wipers on the Model 3.
2.  There is a wiper/washer button on the turn signal stalk.


don't interrupt a good hate-fest.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If I need to look at it to use it, it's a distraction from driving and should be banned.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Uzzah: 1.  There is voice activation for wipers on the Model 3.
2.  There is a wiper/washer button on the turn signal stalk.


1. The question wasn't turning on/off, but adjusting them.
2. The question wasn't turning on/off, but adjusting them.

3. If it could be done completely by voice/stalk, it shouldn't have been settable on the touch screen.
4. Elon Musk won't suck your dick not matter how much you defend him.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Uzzah: 1.  There is voice activation for wipers on the Model 3.
2.  There is a wiper/washer button on the turn signal stalk.


And you can set the wipers to work automatically. The software is pretty good.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On Tesla's defense, that could probably be overcome if the Model 3 had the automatic mode for the wipers on or if the driver used the voice command to adjust the speed - you can even active farts sound with it.

TIL Tesla has a fart mode.
Tesla Model 3 FART SOUNDS!
Youtube VdKpllZVSgY
 
clawsoon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm a big fan of tactile controls, standardized placement, and the archaic but useful placement of the high beam switch on the floor.


The high beam switch on the floor works great until you're in the middle of shifting, left foot on the clutch, just as somebody comes over the hill and you need to dim the headlights.  Gets a bit tricky in that moment.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sorry, I don't care how good the software is.

I want touch controls that I know by instinct where they are.  My eyes do not leave the road.  I tend to annoy people in the car with me because I never look at them *if* we are speaking...  and to be honest, I only pay half attention to them.

A touchscreen demands visual attention, which at 90kph+... is a bad farking idea.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry_Seldon: How come there isn't something like this on the steering wheel?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Funny you should mention that. Computer mouse is a 56 years old invention that just doesn't want to go away...
 
Murkanen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: But I've been repeatedly assured that Elon Musk is an infallible genius.

/re: the ticket? GOOD.jpg
//maybe the dipshiat will pay attention and learn something now
///no i mean elon, not the driver


Musk's belief that allowing poor people the ability to live with dignity is bad for society is why I won't ever buy a Tesla.

It's a damn shame there aren't more options out there right now for that particular market.
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm a big fan of tactile controls, standardized placement, and the archaic but useful placement of the high beam switch on the floor.


God I miss that.
 
Transplanted Eskimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Transplanted Eskimo: waxbeans: You think cars would just have some kind of rain sensor. Considering what cars already do. Hum?

I have one. They absolutely do. Although it can get a little overzealous. There's also a control for it on the stalk. This guy was just an idiot.

Oh. Cool.
Because thinking Jesus Christ they already parked themselves the cars I mean


Haha yeah, although at least mine is still really bad at navigating a parking lot. The rain sensor drives my wife nuts when it's just drizzling out but other than that it's really solid. I don't mind it.
/not a musk fan boy
//I bought it because the acceleration liquified my kidneys on the test drive.
///always 3
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

awruk!: Harry_Seldon: How come there isn't something like this on the steering wheel?

[Fark user image 311x266]

Funny you should mention that. Computer mouse is a 56 years old invention that just doesn't want to go away...


It will last forever thanks to Douglas Engelbart showing how easily he could use it to headshot n00bs at his famous demonstration in 1968.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uzzah: 1.  There is voice activation for wipers on the Model 3.
2.  There is a wiper/washer button on the turn signal stalk.


I would not be surprised if the voice recognition controls on this car were not working very well for the speaker of German because the voice recognition engine was developed and mostly tested in US...

While the little problems with voice recognition on your phone are not a big deal, when you try to operate your car you can't have "Sorry, I didn't get that, please say it again".
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My XBox One controller has fewer buttons than my cars steering wheel.
 
