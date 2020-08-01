 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Washington State announces it has finally trapped its first Murder Hornet. Bigfoot still at large   (cnn.com) divider line
13
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah! It so happens that Bigfoot has mail order degrees in murderology and murderonomy!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch Murderhornets be the Covid cure.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scale, what is it?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see? The murder hornet was just the mid season spoiler of the 2021 season of Corona U.S.A..
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He prefers "Darryl."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HIS NAME IS DARRYL.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: HIS NAME IS DARRYL.


Naww. That one is Larry.  The next two are Darryl.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who may not know of these living nightmares.


Watch A 'Murder Hornet' Destroy An Entire Honeybee Hive
Youtube -gAVlh-7WZM
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear murder hornets,

Please stay on the east side of the cascades with the rest of the crazy shiat, thanks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least Washington State changed the racist name of their NFL team.
 
0z79
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If only Washington State quit murdering regular hornets.... I like the little guys. Tend to get along with them better than most people.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So far no nuclear  missile launches to neutralize the threat?  Are there no Ohio class submarines in the area?  Is Columbia generating station close enough that if it went meltdown or critical the nuclear plume might kill the murder hornets?  How soon can an Ohio class sub be in the area to neutralize the threat? We don't have any orbital laser platforms or nuclear capable air force in the area?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Please stay on the east side of the cascades with the rest of the crazy shiat, thanks.


Did you read the article? I have really bad news for you.
 
