 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nola.com)   It seems the hot librarian was too hot   (nola.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Public Library, Public library, Library, staff member, close contact, library officials, Librarian, locations of the New  
•       •       •

1867 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2020 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure if they understand the vectors for covid-19. From the article:

Those three locations will be closed until they are cleaned by the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this seems to fit here:

Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm reading an amazing novel that really captures this moment."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have that avi
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

NAUGHTY LIBRARIANS THREAD!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is for everyone who came here to see an image of a hot librarian:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gyruss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
WTF subby. "The hot librarian" as if there's a prior story I missed involving a hot librarian in New Orleans talking about covid, and TFA has nothing?

You're lucky other people have the photos covered.
 
Dakai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dodo David: This is for everyone who came here to see an image of a hot librarian:

[Fark user image 640x354]


Not leaving disappointed, thank you.

/I'll be in my bunk
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got a flash for you, joy boy -- party time is over.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I work for a library and when our bosses wanted to reopen in the next couple of weeks, it was almost unanimous among the staff that we should wait. With cases ticking up in the area, everyone's glad that the people in charge listened.

/lucky that I work in the programs team so I can work from home
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I used to work for the library

/There were no hot librarians
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/huh?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mods are asleep. Post the Boobies.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I used to work for the library

/There were no hot librarians


I work in hospitals and there are no hot doctors.
 
GrizzledVeteran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lady librarians are some of my coolest friends, but while we're in NOLA, a news story from within my lifetime, sad to say:


Fark user image
 
otherideas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrizzledVeteran: Lady librarians are some of my coolest friends, but while we're in NOLA, a news story from within my lifetime, sad to say:


[Fark user image image 850x93]


Don't be sad, libraries all over are mixing the races and it's worked out very well.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ken S.: Not sure if they understand the vectors for covid-19.


Victor could've helped them with their vector.

static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Mods are asleep. Post the Boobies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Mods are asleep. Post the Boobies.


As you wish. This site is for the birds anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.