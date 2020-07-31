 Skip to content
(KTAR Phoenix)   But it's a dry record   (ktar.com)
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"PFFT it's only one degree!"
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's it, I'm not attending the University of Phoenix!
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ballgame's underway tonight and they just said it's 115 degrees in the shade.  Roof's closed, no idea what the temp is on the field.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to my car, it hit 107 here in SLC today. According to a bank sign I drove past, it hit 110. Weather Channel had it only at 104. Not sure where their weather station is at. Assuming the airport.

Trust whichever you want. But it was farking hot. I'm used to high 90s and even 100 here, but today was spectacularly hot.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just talked with friends in Chandler. It's 122 on their patio.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm so glad I'm not down there in that hellscape right now. I'm not even going to apply for a job there until they figure out what's going to happen the SECOND day of school this year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing heat kills viruses.

Oh, what's that?  Covid spent 40 DNA points on heat/cold resistance?

/Sonofabiatch.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no king of the hill strip yet?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Just talked with friends in Chandler. It's 122 on their patio.


Could it GET any hotter?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not to worry. We'll invite climate physics to our Exploration Committee Concerning Action Committee Concern Committee About Hot Things In The Air C.O.N.C.E.R.N.A.C.T Legislative Think Tank and we'll negotiate a deal so that we can *incrementally* address accelerating AGW at *our comfort level*.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I'm so glad I'm not down there in that hellscape right now. I'm not even going to apply for a job there until they figure out what's going to happen the SECOND day of school this year.

[Fark user image 850x835]


After reading that tweet, I can only hope that "Sprite" (@sodamom23) is not allowed to homeschool her kids.
 
0z79
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I live in the Northwest.... my pizza was partially cooked by the time I got it home from Walmart. Good thing I didn't buy ice cream.
 
0z79
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Not to worry. We'll invite climate physics to our Exploration Committee Concerning Action Committee Concern Committee About Hot Things In The Air C.O.N.C.E.R.N.A.C.T Legislative Think Tank and we'll negotiate a deal so that we can *incrementally* address accelerating AGW at *our comfort level*.


Umm... what?
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Driver: ecmoRandomNumbers: I'm so glad I'm not down there in that hellscape right now. I'm not even going to apply for a job there until they figure out what's going to happen the SECOND day of school this year.

[Fark user image 850x835]

After reading that tweet, I can only hope that "Sprite" (@sodamom23) is not allowed to homeschool her kids.


She gon teach those kids and they gon be turn out poorly. Gon.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

0z79: gameshowhost: Not to worry. We'll invite climate physics to our Exploration Committee Concerning Action Committee Concern Committee About Hot Things In The Air C.O.N.C.E.R.N.A.C.T Legislative Think Tank and we'll negotiate a deal so that we can *incrementally* address accelerating AGW at *our comfort level*.

Umm... what?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/plenty of others have gotten it in the past. maybe they'll step in.
 
spesimen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Driver: ecmoRandomNumbers: I'm so glad I'm not down there in that hellscape right now. I'm not even going to apply for a job there until they figure out what's going to happen the SECOND day of school this year.

[Fark user image 850x835]

After reading that tweet, I can only hope that "Sprite" (@sodamom23) is not allowed to homeschool her kids.


why not? she's obviously an order of magnitude smarter than the president and a substantial number of other policymakers for this country.
 
0z79
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: 0z79: gameshowhost: Not to worry. We'll invite climate physics to our Exploration Committee Concerning Action Committee Concern Committee About Hot Things In The Air C.O.N.C.E.R.N.A.C.T Legislative Think Tank and we'll negotiate a deal so that we can *incrementally* address accelerating AGW at *our comfort level*.

Umm... what?

[Fark user image 285x177]

/plenty of others have gotten it in the past. maybe they'll step in.


If you need to explain the joke, then you suck as a comedian.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I farking moved today. It was 107 when we packed the trailer and 102 when we unloaded. I had to take a cold bath with a fan pointed at me to cool down. My watch said I burned over 2000 calories in four hours.

It's farkin hot.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

0z79: gameshowhost: Not to worry. We'll invite climate physics to our Exploration Committee Concerning Action Committee Concern Committee About Hot Things In The Air C.O.N.C.E.R.N.A.C.T Legislative Think Tank and we'll negotiate a deal so that we can *incrementally* address accelerating AGW at *our comfort level*.

Umm... what?


He's an idiot
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

0z79: gameshowhost: 0z79: gameshowhost: Not to worry. We'll invite climate physics to our Exploration Committee Concerning Action Committee Concern Committee About Hot Things In The Air C.O.N.C.E.R.N.A.C.T Legislative Think Tank and we'll negotiate a deal so that we can *incrementally* address accelerating AGW at *our comfort level*.

Umm... what?

[Fark user image 285x177]

/plenty of others have gotten it in the past. maybe they'll step in.

If you need to explain the joke, then you suck as a comedian.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: 0z79: gameshowhost: Not to worry. We'll invite climate physics to our Exploration Committee Concerning Action Committee Concern Committee About Hot Things In The Air C.O.N.C.E.R.N.A.C.T Legislative Think Tank and we'll negotiate a deal so that we can *incrementally* address accelerating AGW at *our comfort level*.

Umm... what?

He's an idiot


Wow that's like Trump calling Obama LOW IQ.
 
Strummer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not dry. It's monsoon. I know you midwesterners laugh, I grew up there, but 40-50 percent when it's 115 us farking stupid hot.
god I wish it would just rain, ya know?
 
powhound
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: According to my car, it hit 107 here in SLC today. According to a bank sign I drove past, it hit 110. Weather Channel had it only at 104. Not sure where their weather station is at. Assuming the airport.

Trust whichever you want. But it was farking hot. I'm used to high 90s and even 100 here, but today was spectacularly hot.


I left this afternoon. Flew to Denver with a stop in Laramie. Last hoorah before being sent to the death factories (schools). Bit cooler here. But wow mask usage is way worse than Utah. Employees have masks that I have seen but hardly anybody else does. JFC. COVID is going to hit the southwest hard I think. Despite the heat.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I got the joke, and think you could have followed with "I'll come in again".
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

neapoi: I farking moved today. It was 107 when we packed the trailer and 102 when we unloaded. I had to take a cold bath with a fan pointed at me to cool down. My watch said I burned over 2000 calories in four hours.

It's farkin hot.


If only sweating burned calories. And heat exhaustion/stroke causes th heart to beat rapidly to cool the body down.

I would frankly be impressed if you ran half a marathon in 90+ degree weather. You were pretty close to dying. Kudos.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 minute ago  

powhound: Three Crooked Squirrels: According to my car, it hit 107 here in SLC today. According to a bank sign I drove past, it hit 110. Weather Channel had it only at 104. Not sure where their weather station is at. Assuming the airport.

Trust whichever you want. But it was farking hot. I'm used to high 90s and even 100 here, but today was spectacularly hot.

I left this afternoon. Flew to Denver with a stop in Laramie. Last hoorah before being sent to the death factories (schools). Bit cooler here. But wow mask usage is way worse than Utah. Employees have masks that I have seen but hardly anybody else does. JFC. COVID is going to hit the southwest hard I think. Despite the heat.


ABQ has been doing well, both mask-wise and heat-wise.  I think the mask thing doesnt quite counteract my hypothesis that people have been gathering in large numbers at BBQs, house parties and the like though.  Was eating lunch in a park and there was a party of at least 25 people of all ages to celebrate a child's birthday, not a mask to be seen.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The current temperature in Phoenix, aka Hell's suburb, at midnight Mountain Time (which is 11:00 pm AZ time even though they're in the Mountain time zone, since they don't believe in that Commie plot known as Daylight Saving Time) is still 104F. That's farking insane.
 
