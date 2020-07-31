 Skip to content
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twenty-nine years ago, NES owners got a cheesy ripoff of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles called "Battletoads". It was back in the heyday of mascot platformer games, in which some kind of anthropomorphic animal, vegetable, or mineral would hop about the screen, preferably with "attitude", shooting or jumping on enemies and often inexplicably wearing sunglasses regardless of the ambient lighting level. This game featured three overly muscled amphibians named Zitz, Rash, and Pimple, because this was 1991 and market testing said kids loved skin conditions.

Battletoads was most famous among players in the 1990s for one thing - the impossible third level of the game. Your character spent most of the level on some kind of ripoff of the landspeeders from Return of the Jedi in side-scrolling action. dodging obstacles that moved so fast it was more an exercise in memory rather than reflexes. If you could ever move past this level, however, the remaining game was a pretty solid platformer with only a slightly higher-than-average difficulty. The problem was that very few gamers ever bothered making it that far.

Battletoads Perfect Walkthrough Level 3 - Turbo Tunnel
Youtube oD9MarvOz1U


But in later years, Battletoads became famous for one other thing. Around 2007 or so, for some reason Internet denizens began calling their local GameStops and other gaming stores (and the Church of Scientology for some reason) asking to preorder Battletoads on various new consoles. Although there were a couple of followups on the Super Nintendo and the original Gameboy, and even an arcade cabinet in 1993, the franchise hadn't been touched in well over a decade at this point, and the gaming employees were often rather confused as there had been no announcement from any publisher. (Church of Scientology receptionists were probably happy to take your credit card info, however. Allegedly.)

But what do we have today but an announcement of Battletoads for Windows 10 and XBoxOne, available August 20th. Because retro is now cool again and why not. And yes, it is available for preorder, although probably not from the Scientologists.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyhow, take the Quiz, and come back and tell us how you did and if you remember playing the original Battletoads and that insane third level, And if you say you beat it, we'll know you're lying.

Winners and easiest/hardest from last week are in the NotNewsletter.

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues with the Quiz.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boom Tah Boom Tah Boom Tah Tah Tah
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I did beat it. It was all timing. Pissed my wife and son off to no end.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: And I did beat it. It was all timing. Pissed my wife and son off to no end.


That was the thing - it was a memory game, not a reflex one. Might as well have been playing one of these:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: GardenWeasel: And I did beat it. It was all timing. Pissed my wife and son off to no end.

That was the thing - it was a memory game, not a reflex one. Might as well have been playing one of these:

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 466x459].


yep. Once I had it down, I could beat it every time
 
