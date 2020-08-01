 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Murder suspect escapes prison using the old 'bed sheets tied together' trick from 12th floor cell. Obviously with a lot of bed sheets   (standard.co.uk) divider line
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not as easy as they make it look in the movies.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You'd think they make the sheets more delicate
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cerebral Infarktion: It's not as easy as they make it look in the movies.


Apparently it is and these two are just morons
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Okay, I get that America locks up a lot of people, but a twelve storey prison?

Jesus.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
After a fair trial, if guilty, make the convict traverse to and from the canteen via 12 stories of bed sheets tied together.  Every day.  And after every trip he has new bed sheets he has to tie together.  Otherwise he starves.  If he falls and is injured, it is the will of his god.  Or bad luck.  Whatever he believes.  No medical care for falls from the bed sheet rope.  If he can't tie bed sheet ropes, he starves.  If he Epsteins himself, good.

After a fair trial of course.
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Cerebral Infarktion: It's not as easy as they make it look in the movies.

Apparently it is and these two are just morons


good start, but they didn't think their plan all the way through. That four story drop can kill you
 
