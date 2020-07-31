 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Friday news dump : oh nothing, the credit rating of the US just took a big kick in the nuts
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure FOX, Limbaugh, The Blaze, WND, and OANN will cover this thoroughly.

I'm also sure that if I open the back door just right, I'll have a unicorn that poops gold in my backyard.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy sh*t
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what happens when you declare bankruptcy.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what Economist refer to as...let me check my notes...uh huh...well that's interesting. We can't say that. Let's just call it...The Death Spiral.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: That's what happens when you declare bankruptcy.


We have the perfect leader for it!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ran up your credit card aggressively during the good times and none of it qas spent od preparing for disaster.

Disaster strikes and your cards are already maxed out.  So what fo you do? Only thing you can do? Open up a bunch of new credit cards.

Of course your FICO gonna take a hit.

And of course it will all be Biden's fault.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still "AAA rating."

Besides, ratings don't mean squat. If memory serves, this was the agency who was giving banks AAA ratings on their real estate bonds because if they DIDN'T, the banks would just take their business to another credit agency.

The REAL question is, who's rating the rating agencies.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm kinda glad this dropped on a Friday. 

Had this been a Monday the market response might have sent Trump into a terror that would have seen not just Portland but Chicago and Seattle turned into a glass parking lots.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This could be a bad thing.
If we can't sell more bonds to pay off all this money we're printing, how can we give the job creators more tax cuts?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: I'm sure FOX, Limbaugh, The Blaze, WND, and OANN will cover this thoroughly...if Biden gets elected.


FTFY
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This should cause the markets to pop at least 5% on Monday.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The US is quickly becoming the Florida of the world. :/
 
ifky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
More tax cuts will solve this!
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, there's lots of people responsible for this, just not the ones who write the budgets and spend the money:
* the Chinese, who hold a mountain of U.S. debt
* George Soros -- who's responsible for everything, even Francisco Lindor's error the other day
* Joe Biden, of course, because the day he takes over the deficit will be ALL his
* Apple for producing cellphones in Chiner
* Obama because his was the most-corrupt administration in history
* Crooked HIllary because she's Crooked
 
don't understand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
America is now officially a sh*thole country.

Thanks, Ref*cklicans!
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thanks, China.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Oh, there's lots of people responsible for this, just not the ones who write the budgets and spend the money:
* the Chinese, who hold a mountain of U.S. debt
* George Soros -- who's responsible for everything, even Francisco Lindor's error the other day
* Joe Biden, of course, because the day he takes over the deficit will be ALL his
* Apple for producing cellphones in Chiner
* Obama because his was the most-corrupt administration in history
* Crooked HIllary because she's Crooked


Poe's law is a biatch.  I don't know what to make of this post.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Thanks, China.


China and Trump really f$cked over the US.  Shame on you Donald Trump.  Most countries were able to stop this onslaught by China.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Kangaroo_Ralph: Thanks, China.

China and Trump really f$cked over the US.  Shame on you Donald Trump.  Most countries were able to stop this onslaught by China.


Examples? And what did they do?
I'm curious.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
#WINNING
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

don't understand: America is now officially a sh*thole country.

Thanks, Ref*cklicans!


Want to know how I know you're never traveled outside of the U.S.?  Or your mom's basement?
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's why Bitcoin is rising. And here I thought it was just the failing economy.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lol we own the world's currency and the largest military.  fark your credit scores.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
America is a failed state.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wejash: You ran up your credit card aggressively during the good times and none of it qas spent od preparing for disaster.

Disaster strikes and your cards are already maxed out.  So what fo you do? Only thing you can do? Open up a bunch of new credit cards.

Of course your FICO gonna take a hit.

And of course it will all be Biden's fault.


So what's the equivalent of printing money?

/my grandfather, with what little formal education he had, was very financially shrewd. He used to call unbridled money printing "legally stealing from the people" because of inflation, the value of the money that you do have is reduced, thereby stealing a portion of your net worth, no matter how little or large it is
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A decade of '70s-era inflation is needed.  It was probably needed before the whole Covid-nukes-the-economy plot twist, but it is definitely needed now.

Will especially suck for the elderly Boomers on fixed incomes, but they had a good run.  Big tax increases for the wealthier citizens and a healthy dose of inflation.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: A decade of '70s-era inflation is needed.  It was probably needed before the whole Covid-nukes-the-economy plot twist, but it is definitely needed now.

Will especially suck for the elderly Boomers on fixed incomes, but they had a good run.  Big tax increases for the wealthier citizens and a healthy dose of inflation.


Hey Nineteen
Youtube cvg5mbM6FGs
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This could be a problem if US debt ends up in the same pool as home mortgages.  If that happens, 70s style interest rates will show and there will be even more new money made pushing inflation even more.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: BizarreMan: That's what happens when you declare bankruptcy.

We have the perfect leader for it!


Are you saying he has a history of bankrupting stuff?

/and to be fair (yes, even to trump) this isn't a new path. This has been going on for a while. Highlight of which to me was making the amount of printed dollars a state secret
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Omnivorous: Oh, there's lots of people responsible for this, just not the ones who write the budgets and spend the money:
* the Chinese, who hold a mountain of U.S. debt
* George Soros -- who's responsible for everything, even Francisco Lindor's error the other day
* Joe Biden, of course, because the day he takes over the deficit will be ALL his
* Apple for producing cellphones in Chiner
* Obama because his was the most-corrupt administration in history
* Crooked HIllary because she's Crooked

Poe's law is a biatch.  I don't know what to make of this post.


You must be more baked than I am then, because it's obviously not serious.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
trump voters,you built this.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Lol we own the world's currency and the largest military.  fark your credit scores.


So, what, if oil producers drop using the dollar, and China starts liquidating it's dollar reserves, the military will do what, fight everyone?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
History repeats itself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Resident Muslim: mrshowrules: Kangaroo_Ralph: Thanks, China.

China and Trump really f$cked over the US.  Shame on you Donald Trump.  Most countries were able to stop this onslaught by China.

Examples? And what did they do?
I'm curious.


Listened to experts and did a better job than the US in adopting common sense measures to prevent/slow the spread of the virus.
 
