(NYPost)   Who had 182,000 by late August in the pool?   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Death, total number of coronavirus deaths, Mortality rate, CDC's weekly projection model, Forecasting, Demography, Future, Prediction  
403 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 12:05 AM



29 Comments
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a conservative estimate.  More like 200,000 by the end of August.  Followed by another spike as 45's voter base refuses to stay home and self-distance over Labor Day weekend.
 
Unright
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And remember...

Republicans threw a shiat fit that two Americans were infected with Ebola during Obama's Presidency.

Republicans wasted millions in investigations because 4 Americans died in Benghazi.

Republicans started two decades-long wars because of 3,000 deaths on 9/11.

But they still back Trump and don't care about this ridiculously high death count.

Don't vote for any Republicans ever again.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That sounds like a lot of people to put in 1 pool, especially during a pandemic.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow. People can catch diseases. Who knew?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

*something something* Returning to school.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I think we know better now as a society than to vote for change. Your overlords may disagree but they would like implicit consent.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had 150k for tomorrow, made it 2 months ago. Nope, low.
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A million are now in play. Place your bets.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

username shiats out.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Any bet without citing which source is the official count for the bet is a bogus bet.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So...much.......winning
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Is that just because parties, or because some states resume school before labor day?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Breaking news subby, if we count today's number (156 747 dead) and we apply the 28% undercounting we had so far.. we just crossed 200 000 dead from covid today.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

It's a Brazilian pool.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
not i.

but as of march 15th 2020 (my birthday, so i remember) i started telling my family -and every other human i could make listen here in SW FL- that it was time to treat this seriously, because IF we "made it to the other side of this thing (assuming there IS one, with a real and safe vaccine)" with "only" half a million american dead it would mean this country had been DAMN lucky....

and they all looked at me like i was a mad and hysterical paranoid raving imbecil. until about mid may.......

this is one of the most memorable times in my life i would trade nearly anything to have been wrong, to have just been the hysterical paranoid imbecil in the room, and soon shown the errors of my worried mind.....
 
bluewave69
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
since trump switch the data from the CDC it's highly suspect imo. so you might be there already.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SFSailor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

"now in play"?

Gimme the over.

In fact, gimme the over on the headline, and parlay it on the million total.

Easy money.

Some of us have been warning about it since March if people didn't start giving a real shiat real fast.  But no.  I'm sure the "you were right, I'm sorry"s will start flooding in now. Any minute.  Annnyyyy minute now.
 
orderandchaos
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Deaths are a meaningless number. If all of them had a year's worth of live expectancy, it would be less tragic than if deaths were only 10% of that, but it affected only children.

Before you start disagreeing, think of how differently we all react when an elderly person dies compared to someone who is middle aged or in early adulthood.

This analysis looks at life-years lost:  https://www.aei.org/op-eds/embracing​-f​acts-over-fear-coronavirus-in-life-yea​rs/

Would be good to get updated numbers, but the point still stands.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The number of people I've seen moving... if they're consolidating housing, 200k might be low. Isn't it refreshing not to have a new worry for August, just a rerun.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yes.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I take a tragic approach to politics. The people cant win.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Probably a conservative estimate but I'm thinking a quarter million by Election Tuesday.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sadly, they will just blame the Democrats (all the initial hot spots were in Democratic cities) and all the Republican flunkies will get onboard with this agenda.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

luna1580: not i.

but as of march 15th 2020 (my birthday, so i remember) i started telling my family -and every other human i could make listen here in SW FL- that it was time to treat this seriously, because IF we "made it to the other side of this thing (assuming there IS one, with a real and safe vaccine)" with "only" half a million american dead it would mean this country had been DAMN lucky....

and they all looked at me like i was a mad and hysterical paranoid raving imbecil. until about mid may.......

this is one of the most memorable times in my life i would trade nearly anything to have been wrong, to have just been the hysterical paranoid imbecil in the room, and soon shown the errors of my worried mind.....


Congrats on the incoming hurricane. Wondering if it will affect the 'Rona.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And my wife's place of employment is quickly becoming the county hot spot (probably the state hot spot soon). I work in a pharmacy, which is just farking ducky. If I don't get it from her (she's now on quarantine after close contact with two positive coworkers) I'll probably get it from a customer.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Never play cards with a man called Doc.
Never eat at a place called Mom's.
Never sleep with a woman whose troubles are worse than your own.
Never vote for a Republican.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Or just don't vote. They all want the same thing.
 
