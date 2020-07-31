 Skip to content
(KCRG)   It's hard to scare people from six feet away
24
•       •       •

24 Comments
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing can be scarier then 2020.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Nothing can be scarier then 2020.


Did Trump, Giuliani, Bannon, McConnell, and Barr have their lemon party already?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Challenge accepted
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We really rely on that money"

Death cult
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Walker: Nothing can be scarier then 2020.

Did Trump, Giuliani, Bannon, McConnell, and Barr have their lemon party already?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for Vegans
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Walker: Nothing can be scarier then 2020.

Did Trump, Giuliani, Bannon, McConnell, and Barr have their lemon party already?


They had a meatspinning good time.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Summoner101: Walker: Nothing can be scarier then 2020.

Did Trump, Giuliani, Bannon, McConnell, and Barr have their lemon party already?

[i.imgur.com image 350x241]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After seeing The Exorcist on a drive-in screen 75 yards away, I can confidently say that you can be scared from 6 feet away.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: After seeing The Exorcist on a drive-in screen 75 yards away, I can confidently say that you can be scared from 6 feet away.


Lots of Stephen King movies worked too.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ. It's interesting how we will harm each other to the point we're doing. Money over everything single thing.  Meanwhile law and order types chomp at the bit to jail people. People brain washed just like all the mask-back-to-normal-idiot-robots.
Slaves sinking a ship in the Atlantic make more sense than half the dummies in America in 2020. WTF
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about from six feet under?
 
Markus5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark favorite BenGarrison has a haunted house?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
losing haunted houses seems like it belongs in the positive column along with lighter traffic.

/ don't like what you like
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda wanted the world to end back in April but now I'm over it.
Go ahead and get coronavirus if you want there's not much else going on.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, it's easy to scare someone from six feet away. Every time I see a maskless person approach me, I flip out!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about have a raffle of other kind of find raiser instead? Like a Give Us Money So We Can Respond To Your Emergencies drive?
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: Nothing can be scarier then 2020.


Done in one.

Let's hope Trump re-elected ti second term isn't one of the scares
 
geoduck42
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
<Far Side how nature says do not touch.jpg>
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well at least COVID's shifting some of the blame off of millenials.
 
rcain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: Nothing can be scarier then 2020.


Does 2020 scare you?

Haven't felt scared - just in awe that 4 years after 2016 the stupidity has yet to bottom out

Dare To Be Stupid (live) - "Weird Al" Yankovic
Youtube Q9YRgaVomZ4
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The virus had really punched it's fist deep up the ass of just about every holiday we have on the calendar.

Halloween just won't be able to function because no one's going to let their kids trick-or-treat around the neighborhood.

Thanksgiving is likely going to be just immediate family members (assuming we don't have a turkey shortage like we do with just about every farking thing else). No idea if Macy's will have a parade this year (imagine trying to keep social distancing in those types of crowds).

Ditto for Christmas, where Bezos is gonna make out like bandit when everyone is more likely to shop online than ever before.

And back to New York for a very sparse looking New Year's Eve ball drop.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This could have been a truly epic Halloween this year:

Saturday Night.
We set our clocks back an hour.
Full moon (and a blue moon, to boot!).
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  

geoduck42: <Far Side how nature says do not touch.jpg>


newbeautifulera.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
