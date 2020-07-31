 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Surely this was not COVID-19's first rodeo   (fox9.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Remember the ooga booga that Al Qaeda was going to send a single person infected with smallpox into Times Square on New Year's Eve?
Pepperidge Farms remembers.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone there would insist that they're smarter than you and that you're a dumb pussy for making an effort.  Don't feel bad.  They thought it was hilarious when it happened to NYC.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shiatlaod or low quality photoshopping in that shot.  Why?
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't be opposed to ankle monitored home confinement for everyone who attended.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: A shiatlaod or low quality photoshopping in that shot.  Why?


It's so obvious.  They made those people look fat and poor.  Why?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby: Surely this was not COVID-19's first rodeo

Of course it wasn't, and don't call me Shirley.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: A shiatlaod or low quality photoshopping in that shot.  Why?


Every shot looks like crap.

*disables script blocker*

Nope, still all low-res crap.  Which one is supposedly shopped?
 
chewielouie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The organizer should've called it a protest.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sean VasDeferens: A shiatlaod or low quality photoshopping in that shot.  Why?

It's so obvious.  They made those people look fat and poor.  Why?


It looks to me like they made a number of them look way thinner they they actually are.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewielouie: The organizer should've called it a protest.


You know how I know you didn't look at their Facebook page?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 And that's another in a long list of examples why Americans are no longer welcome anywhere else on this planet.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when you believe that you're in a country of hicks full of hatred, ignorance, and idiocy you realize that you weren't even as cynical, jaded, and sour as you needed to be.

We are surrounded by vile, evil people.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THOUSANDS....

looks like hundreds at most...oh over 3 days,

so attendance over 3 days = thousands,

so 700 a day over 3 days = thousands

some might have gone more than once so  HUNDREDS TO DOZENS  ...sounds better and weird.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

d23: chewielouie: The organizer should've called it a protest.

You know how I know you didn't look at their Facebook page?


or rtfa
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Rapmaster2000: Sean VasDeferens: A shiatlaod or low quality photoshopping in that shot.  Why?

It's so obvious.  They made those people look fat and poor.  Why?

It looks to me like they made a number of them look way thinner they they actually are.


What is their game plan?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are the animals okay?
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Low population density only protects you if everyone stays far apart.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WTP 2: THOUSANDS....

looks like hundreds at most...oh over 3 days,

so attendance over 3 days = thousands,

so 700 a day over 3 days = thousands

some might have gone more than once so  HUNDREDS TO DOZENS  ...sounds better and weird.


It seems math is a liberal myth.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
on the up side a few years from now houses are going to be dirt cheap in 'murica. you may have to get rid of the body stank and wash the redneck away. but plant yourself a little garden, turn on the radio and wave high to the soldiers goose stepping down the lane.
 
otherideas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: d23: chewielouie: The organizer should've called it a protest.

You know how I know you didn't look at their Facebook page?

or rtfa


This is fark, sir
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
it was my understanding there would be no math....
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A bunch of rodeos will be happening here in MT. I would have liked to photograph one, but not this year.

Especially since now my wife has to quarantine because two anti-masker coworkers tested positive. Farking idiots.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

40 degree day: Low population density only protects you if everyone stays far apart.


That, plus wear a mask. I did not see one mask in those pictures.
 
johnny queso
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WTP 2: it was my understanding there would be no math....


that would require you to be able to understand.
 
