 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "If you don't put that mask on RIGHT NOW so help me, I'm going to turn this plane right around.: No Ok, HERE WE GO"   (travelpulse.com) divider line
30
    More: Murica, Delta Air Lines, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Facebook account, Northwest Airlines, Airline, Avianca, Delta Air Lines flight, American Airlines  
•       •       •

688 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2020 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Multiple Passengers"

Two
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NotCodger: "Multiple Passengers"

Two


That's pretty much the definition of "multiple".
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mentat: NotCodger: "Multiple Passengers"

Two

That's pretty much the definition of "multiple".


If I may slightly equivocate, one is also a multiple.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But daaaad!!!

DON'T CALL ME A BUTT DAD!!!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.  Holding the plague rats responsible for the other passengers' damages would be even better.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sonofa,,, Look, I live downtown and don't always wear my mask as a pedestrian. There are more people now than in April or June, so I often keep it at chin level when I'm a hail Mary TD pass from from another person. But I ALWAYS wear it indoors. I have not flown since this virus but uh, duh?

Wear your f*cking mask.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NotCodger: "Multiple Passengers"

Two


If it were just one, I'd still be sayIng, "GOOD."
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The problem is that every other passenger was penalized and inconvenienced at best. Why not continue to the destination and have the police waiting there to arrest the two for interfering with a flight crew?
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wouldn't have pushed back from the gate with them in the plane to begin with. I'd wager they initially wore the masks and then took them off. Delta flight attendants have zero farks to give and will hand you to the gate agent in a second. They don't suffer much dumbassery.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotCodger: The problem is that every other passenger was penalized and inconvenienced at best. Why not continue to the destination and have the police waiting there to arrest the two for interfering with a flight crew?


The only alternative to turning around would be for Delta to penalize and inconvenience their passengers by exposing them to covid despite being able to avoid that exposure.

Turning around and throwing the bum(s) out is the better of two bad options.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we start calling the "I can't wear a mask for reasons" people van Goghs?
 
nitefallz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dox the passengers
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys are so farked.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I saw a bus driver turn around a bus just last week.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pilot must be a parent.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The "respect my authority" is an essential part of security theater.  I'm surprised they didn't call in the air force to threaten to shoot the plane down.  The passengers involved must not have been brown enough....
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: But daaaad!!!

DON'T CALL ME A BUTT DAD!!!


I'm stealing that. :)
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Can we start calling the "I can't wear a mask for reasons" people van Goghs?


You can wear a mask with one ear.
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

King Something: NotCodger: The problem is that every other passenger was penalized and inconvenienced at best. Why not continue to the destination and have the police waiting there to arrest the two for interfering with a flight crew?

The only alternative to turning around would be for Delta to penalize and inconvenience their passengers by exposing them to covid despite being able to avoid that exposure.

Turning around and throwing the bum(s) out is the better of two bad options.


Well, all the other passengers will know exactly who to blame for inconveniencing them. Social tools such as public shame have their place. This is a theme for the whole last 4 years...a number of people in this country elected a satirical cartoon character to sit in the White House and now we're all paying for their gross farkup.

Every time I think about the next election, I think maybe we should just reelect this fool and let things go to fruition. We're paying for it, they should eat it.

There's a good lesson in this scene...don't fark up because other people are depending on you.


Private Pyle - Jelly Doughnut (HD)
Youtube k4eMhddTPg4
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Personally I blame the Romulans. They always were an arrogant lot.

startrek.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If each passenger wearing a mask filed a civil lawsuit for delay, loss of income, being a doo-doo head against the two who didn't wear a mask, this would likely resolve itself.

Open the doors at 30,000 feet and see how fast they put on a mask....or just push them out at 30,000 feet
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The real question is, so I get the extra sky miles.
 
Rosyna
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Mentat: NotCodger: "Multiple Passengers"

Two

That's pretty much the definition of "multiple".

If I may slightly equivocate, one is also a multiple.


Not when it comes to prime numbers.
 
Trik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
♫ Put that mask on right now, or so help me-e-e-e ♪

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


♪ bum-BUM-bummmm-bum-bum ♫
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
the only thing better than "fine, let's turn this flight around" results for these morans would be:

the anti-mask covidiots being asked to pay for ALL the original ticket prices of EVERY other human their idiocy held up in in a travel delay (and possible willful covid exposure).

yup, the entire plane.

and the proportionate wages/salaries of the air staff and pilots too. let the covidiots try to dodge THAT debt for the rest of their lives.....

americans are loud morons. BUT we ALL listen to our bank accounts....

-hey, it's the real american way! 😉-
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: You guys are so farked.


yes.

just remember your chancellor has a PhD in quantum chemistry. no matter her politics she is a smart human.

our "president" is a cancelled reality TV game show host with 6 business bankruptcies to his name and billions of foreign debt and "obligations".....

-pity us, ok?


less than a 3rd of the eligible voters in this country bothered to come out and vote for this fool, and yet here we ALL are.


pity us. and remember: petty, stupid, demented donny STILL has our nukes. sleep tight tomorrow. i'll be up keeping watch...... 😧
 
padraig
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How much of an asshole do you have to be to STILL refuse to wear the mask once they tell you the plane will return if you don't put it back?
 
Strummer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotCodger: The problem is that every other passenger was penalized and inconvenienced at best. Why not continue to the destination and have the police waiting there to arrest the two for interfering with a flight crew?


Because their spit has infected people on board?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.