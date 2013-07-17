 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Federal judge overturns death sentence for the Boston Marathon Bomber   (boston.com) divider line
48
    More: News, Jury, Judge, Court, death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, federal appeals court, new penalty-phase trial, Tsarnaev's lawyers, Appeal  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let him rot in jail forever and ever and ever and ever.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Let him rot in jail forever and ever and ever and ever.


I'm fine with that. We should ditch the death penalty already. It's a waste of judicial resources.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The FBI will tie up all the loose ends eventually.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure he's in SuperMax in Colorado. I think I'd rather be dead than in there for 60+ years

Actually, I know I would
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
McVeigh begged for death because he was in Supermax.
So this is fine.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The FBI will tie up all the loose ends eventually.


So you're saying he'll catch Epstein-Barr?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"...the judge who oversaw the case did not adequately screen jurors for potential biases."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I remember how chaotic it was back then. It was a shock that someone bombed the Marathon, and then days later when Boston and the subway was shut down, because the police were looking for these guys.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: McVeigh begged for death because he was in Supermax.
So this is fine.


No, McVeigh wanted to a martyr for the cause.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Honestly, this will work. Just import a couple of COVID patients and stand back.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: cretinbob: McVeigh begged for death because he was in Supermax.
So this is fine.

No, McVeigh wanted to *be* a martyr for the cause.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm fine with this.  The death penalty has no place in an advanced civilization.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's because he's good-looking.  You can get away with anything if you're good-looking.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does this so-called "judge" have no respect for Mark Wahlberg's body of work?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Which one? Speed Bump or Flash Bang?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm not rigidly anti death penalty, but if he gets life, I want to know that he can never be released, eg on compassionate grounds, etc.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I'm pretty sure he's in SuperMax in Colorado. I think I'd rather be dead than in there for 60+ years

Actually, I know I would


^

If my choice was 23 hous a day in a 7'x12' for 60+ years or death, I'd choose death, and if they forced life on me I'd find a way to change that myself.

Just the isolation would be torture.  Never understood why people fight not getting the death penalty.  Obviously the not guilty have a reason to fight it, but something like this where it is pretty clear cut, same as oklahoma city bomber, why extend your own suffering by fighting it?

Never understood it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Honestly, this will work. Just import a couple of COVID patients and stand back.


Intentionally giving someone the sniffles is considered cruel and unusual punishment.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now it's all designed to blow our minds
But our minds won't really be blown
Like the blow that'll get ya when you get your picture
On the cover of the Rollin' Stone

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's much more satisfying to a revenge boner to have them suffer in a hellhole prison his entire life anyway rather than granting the sweet relief of death.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: It's much more satisfying to a revenge boner to have them suffer in a hellhole prison his entire life anyway rather than granting the sweet relief of death.


I don't like the death penalty.  I don't think it cruel or unusual to test vaccines on them, though.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I'm fine with this.  The death penalty has no place in an advanced civilization.


So we should keep it. Because we're not advanced. We won't even wear a mask to reduce c19.
It might as well be the dark ages up in this mother farker
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: It's much more satisfying to a revenge boner to have them suffer in a hellhole prison his entire life anyway rather than granting the sweet relief of death.


Can he at least live it out in a pain amplifier?
 
hakelly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I'm pretty sure he's in SuperMax in Colorado.


All you have to do is read the article then you would be really sure.
 
bismark189
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: UNC_Samurai: I'm fine with this.  The death penalty has no place in an advanced civilization.

So we should keep it. Because we're not advanced. We won't even wear a mask to reduce c19.
It might as well be the dark ages up in this mother farker


Oh_christ_its_this_asshole_again.jpeg
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: I'm not rigidly anti death penalty, but if he gets life, I want to know that he can never be released, eg on compassionate grounds, etc.


Right? I can imagine he making it to 106 and being blind and still trying to do evil stupid stuff with a 🐖 and bombs and new converts
 
Slam1263
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am still on Team Wood Chipper.

An automatic appeal, then into the machine.

Plants need to eat, too.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dkulprit: king of vegas: I'm pretty sure he's in SuperMax in Colorado. I think I'd rather be dead than in there for 60+ years

Actually, I know I would

^

If my choice was 23 hous a day in a 7'x12' for 60+ years or death, I'd choose death, and if they forced life on me I'd find a way to change that myself.

Just the isolation would be torture.  Never understood why people fight not getting the death penalty.  Obviously the not guilty have a reason to fight it, but something like this where it is pretty clear cut, same as oklahoma city bomber, why extend your own suffering by fighting it?

Never understood it.


Crap life is better than no life.
You must have has an epic life.
Me? I could do 1000 years In super max. I was a latchkey kid.
Meh.
SSDD
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bismark189: waxbeans: UNC_Samurai: I'm fine with this.  The death penalty has no place in an advanced civilization.

So we should keep it. Because we're not advanced. We won't even wear a mask to reduce c19.
It might as well be the dark ages up in this mother farker

Oh_christ_its_this_asshole_again.jpeg


Wut?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We are not the monsters they are. Great Nurgle would ask for mercy, that we treat them with the tenderness and respect for all life. Life imprisonment never worrying about food or a roof over their head would be what Nurgle wants. Won't you think of their gut bacteria?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As an opponent of the death penalty, this is fine by me. I know people want revenge, but let him rot in jail for the rest of his life.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Now it's all designed to blow our minds
But our minds won't really be blown
Like the blow that'll get ya when you get your picture
On the cover of the Rollin' Stone

[gannett-cdn.com image 660x371]


https://youtu.be/-Ux3-a9RE1Q
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I'm fine with this.  The death penalty has no place in an advanced civilization.


Aaand we're done here.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Give the guy some rope and let him decide if he wants death or a lifetime of supermax hell.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Now it's all designed to blow our minds
But our minds won't really be blown
Like the blow that'll get ya when you get your picture
On the cover of the Rollin' Stone

[gannett-cdn.com image 660x371]


And that's where I ended my subscription.

/Runner for life
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Let him rot in jail forever and ever and ever and ever.


This.

The state should never take a life, because then they can take any life.

The state makes mistakes. All the time.

I would rather 1000 guilty men go free, then to kill one innocent person.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vygramul: NewportBarGuy: Let him rot in jail forever and ever and ever and ever.

I'm fine with that. We should ditch the death penalty already. It's a waste of judicial resources.


We should ditch anything but continual cannibal thunderdome fights for those who are never going to get out of prison.  No food, except the other prisoners.  When they get hungry, they tap in and get assigned the next hungry prisoner to fight and eat.

Or, make it so the bomber is put in solitary for the rest of his life.  And given life extension drugs.  No entertainment.  No visitors.  Just a slot in the wall where nurtriloaf appears once in a while.  No cues for the passage of time.  Then hopefully before he dies we perfect the ability to scan his brain and transfer his consciousness to a computer.  Then we put his consciousness in a virtual concrete cell, and have him in solitary for quadrillions of years.  Make it so even death won't come for him.  Speed up time so he experiences quintellions of googleplexian of years in solitary.  No reprevies.  No death.  Just concrete and his own thoughts.  Forever.  Do this with all murderers.  Make them suffer forever.  Or as close as we can get to forever.  Finally, when the protons start to decay, let them go to whatever hell they believe in.  If they still have thoughts.  And are not some pure form of insanity distilled into a computer.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: It's much more satisfying to a revenge boner to have them suffer in a hellhole prison his entire life anyway rather than granting the sweet relief of death.


Prisons shouldn't be hell holes.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: cretinbob: McVeigh begged for death because he was in Supermax.
So this is fine.

No, McVeigh wanted to a martyr for the cause.


That too.
But he expressly stated he would rather be executed than spend the rest of his life in prison.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: "...the judge who oversaw the case did not adequately screen jurors for potential biases."


Meanwhile, it's just fine for an anti-Trump activist to be the jury foreperson on Roger Stone's trial. No problems there at all.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Okwiththis.jpg
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: NewportBarGuy: Let him rot in jail forever and ever and ever and ever.

This.

The state should never take a life, because then they can take any life.

The state makes mistakes. All the time.

I would rather 1000 guilty men go free, then to kill one innocent person.


Well, creampuff, this one is as guilty as they come.

Given the chance I'd willingly throw the switch or however they planned on killing him.  Some people just need killin' and he's one of them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: kryptoknightmare: "...the judge who oversaw the case did not adequately screen jurors for potential biases."

Meanwhile, it's just fine for an anti-Trump activist to be the jury foreperson on Roger Stone's trial. No problems there at all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Give the guy some rope and let him decide if he wants death or a lifetime of supermax hell.


I'm ok with this.  Give the convicted the option.  So long as life in prison is life and nothing shorter, what does it matter if you're locked up or check out.
/Yeah I know, vengeance.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: NewportBarGuy: Let him rot in jail forever and ever and ever and ever.

This.

The state should never take a life, because then they can take any life.

The state makes mistakes. All the time.

I would rather 1000 guilty men go free, then to kill one innocent person.

Well, creampuff, this one is as guilty as they come.

Given the chance I'd willingly throw the switch or however they planned on killing him.  Some people just need killin' and he's one of them.


And? The government shouldn't be in the business of taking life.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: lilplatinum: It's much more satisfying to a revenge boner to have them suffer in a hellhole prison his entire life anyway rather than granting the sweet relief of death.

Prisons shouldn't be hell holes.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Uh, we object to the term ''urine-soaked hellhole'' when you could have said ''peepee-soaked heckhole."
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why, did he help trump rape some kids?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dkulprit: Never understood why people fight not getting the death penalty.


Another irony of this in cases where people are possibly or likely innocent is that having the death penalty means you get more chances for appeals. As has been demonstrated with Curtis Flowers, the death penalty means more people look at your case and possibly overturn it. Had Curtis been sentenced to "only" life in prison, no one would have repeatedly looked at his case and exposed him as being likely innocent.
 
