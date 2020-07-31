 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Summer camp in GA shows us all what to expect this fall when schools open. "We took every precaution" and most of the campers went home with Covid   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The "good" news is the camps at which this happened provide good examples that willful negligence was involved with governments reopening schools. At least when scores of teachers die and students are hospitalized the families will have recourse.

...assuming we can stop the Senate from getting it's way.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did you know a young boy caught Covid-19 here last year? The counselors weren't paying any attention... They having a furry orgy while those kids failed to socially distance. They should've been watched. Every minute.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My SO's sister sent her kids to a church camp last month.
They're in self quarantine now as couple of the counselors and bus driver have CV19
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was wondering why the Y was opening the camps will all the other summer programs have been put on hiatus.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

optikeye: My SO's sister sent her kids to a church camp last month.
They're in self quarantine now as couple of the counselors and bus driver have CV19


Your SO sister is a religious nutjob and should be a thing of the past in your life.

Church camp is nothing but brawashing taliban-style BS.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

optikeye: My SO's sister sent her kids to a church camp last month.
They're in self quarantine now as couple of the counselors and bus driver have CV19


Glitchwerks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have a close relative who works in a school district that just opened up.

They have health issues and I'm not looking forward to what I expect is going to happen.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Time to shoop a Jason Voorhees mask with COVIDS all over it?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jtown: optikeye: My SO's sister sent her kids to a church camp last month.
They're in self quarantine now as couple of the counselors and bus driver have CV19

The american taliban brainwashing camps.

Seriously, all those Y'all-Qaeda camps should be illegal.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So glad I don't have kids to worry about.  They'd probably be college age by now.  I'd be explaining to the oldest why their last year of college is going to be teh suck.  And I'd be urging the youngest to take the worst gap year ever.
 
Summercat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Did you know a young boy caught Covid-19 here last year? The counselors weren't paying any attention... They having a furry orgy while those kids failed to socially distance. They should've been watched. Every minute.


And that's how I got fired
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: optikeye: My SO's sister sent her kids to a church camp last month.
They're in self quarantine now as couple of the counselors and bus driver have CV19

That is an amazingly creepy documentary.  I saw it when it originally came out.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, imagine farking that.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just wait until the 2nd graders start wiping snot all over the desks and their teacher during the first week of school.The poor custodians will be in the hospital by the end of September.

I hope all the parents and politicians who are advocating that schools open on time will find the time to clean school buildings, buses, and the cafeteria. And be available for substitute teaching duties.

Teachers and staff will be getting sick and will be quarantined. There are substitutes who can't even play the right movie that the teacher left for them, who's going to teach trigonometry?
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Any idea where this camp was at? Know some people in a neighboring subdivision that sent their kids to one.
 
